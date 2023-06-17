Sailor Moon Cosmos - Everything You Need To Know

Since its debut in the '90s, "Sailor Moon" has cemented its status as a worldwide powerhouse. Fans of the franchise that follow the manga, video games, films, or series are probably eager to know everything they can about the extraordinary efforts of the schoolgirl turned interstellar superheroine in the anime film "Sailor Moon Cosmos."

Since 1991, Naoko Takeuchi's tale about a young girl who can transform into the "Guardian of Love and Justice" has captivated readers, selling over 46 million copies worldwide, earning over $13 billion in merchandise sales, and ushering in a slew of adaptations of the successful source material. While there is no shortage of unique options, like musicals, card games, and more, the feature films from the franchise, whether anime or live-action, are always bound to be a safe bet. Among the many choices, the direct sequel to the 2021 feature "Sailor Moon Eternal" looks like it'll be another excellent entry to the franchise. In addition to being a highly anticipated follow-up to the well-received entry, "Sailor Moon Cosmos" likely serves as the final season of the "Sailor Moon Crystal" anime series.

Of all the exciting anime titles to watch out for, fans should make sure to not only keep "Sailor Moon Cosmos" on their radar, but they shouldn't miss out on the chance to learn everything they can about the crucial chapter before they see it.