Sailor Moon Cosmos - Everything You Need To Know
Since its debut in the '90s, "Sailor Moon" has cemented its status as a worldwide powerhouse. Fans of the franchise that follow the manga, video games, films, or series are probably eager to know everything they can about the extraordinary efforts of the schoolgirl turned interstellar superheroine in the anime film "Sailor Moon Cosmos."
Since 1991, Naoko Takeuchi's tale about a young girl who can transform into the "Guardian of Love and Justice" has captivated readers, selling over 46 million copies worldwide, earning over $13 billion in merchandise sales, and ushering in a slew of adaptations of the successful source material. While there is no shortage of unique options, like musicals, card games, and more, the feature films from the franchise, whether anime or live-action, are always bound to be a safe bet. Among the many choices, the direct sequel to the 2021 feature "Sailor Moon Eternal" looks like it'll be another excellent entry to the franchise. In addition to being a highly anticipated follow-up to the well-received entry, "Sailor Moon Cosmos" likely serves as the final season of the "Sailor Moon Crystal" anime series.
Of all the exciting anime titles to watch out for, fans should make sure to not only keep "Sailor Moon Cosmos" on their radar, but they shouldn't miss out on the chance to learn everything they can about the crucial chapter before they see it.
When will Sailor Moon Cosmos release?
Like its predecessor, "Sailor Moon Eternal," "Sailor Moon Cosmos" is a two-part affair. Together the feature is 160 minutes, with each part consisting of a runtime of 80 minutes. The first part was released in theaters in Japan on June 9, 2023. The second part is scheduled to also release in Japan on the big screen on June 30, 2023.
There is no definitive answer or official announcement regarding when US audiences will experience "Sailor Moon Cosmos." But both parts of "Sailor Moon Eternal" had a similar theatrical release window in Japan, separated by a few weeks in January and February 2021, with a Netflix release coming five months later on June 3, 2021.
While nothing is set in stone, and this is just speculation based on previous activity, there is a chance "Sailor Moon Cosmos" could very well follow a similar timetable concerning its international availability, meaning people should watch out for any news as 2023 comes to a close. Fans will have to wait to see when the follow-up drops, but given what's in store from the narrative, there is a good chance many will agree it will have been well worth whatever the wait entails.
What is the plot of Sailor Moon Cosmos?
The story for "Sailor Moon Cosmos" is based on what fans will surely recognize as the manga's Stars arc. In the story, Sailor Moon's alter ego Usagi Tsukino is living a regular schoolgirl life, but things take an interesting turn when her friends, the Sailor Guardians, and her boyfriend, Mamoru Chiba, aka Tuxedo Man, are targeted by the villainous members of Shadow Galactica, under the orders of one of Sailor Moon's most notorious villains Sailor Galaxia. The Sailor Starlights, a group of Sailor Guardians who all change into a pop star group called The Three Lights on Earth, are also in the mix, but Usagi isn't completely sure which side they are on when they enter the fold.
The narrative is set to be the pivotal concluding chapter of the Shadow Galactica-adapted arc from the manga depicted in the current run of anime titles, which includes the 2021 two-parter "Sailor Moon Eternal." The first part of "Sailor Moon Cosmos" follows Shadow Galactica's attempts to take out Sailor Moon's allies and steal the precious Sailor crystals in order for Sailor Galaxia to take over the universe. The second part of the story will deal with the aftermath of Sailor Galaxia's nefarious efforts and how Sailor Moon plans to protect the universe and respond to the villain's unforgivable actions.
Who is in the cast for Sailor Moon Cosmos?
The cast for "Sailor Moon Cosmos" will consist of individuals who have had run-ins with their characters in the past as well as some new talent added to the mix. Several of the people that were on the roster for the film's predecessor "Sailor Moon Eternal" will be in the lineup, like Kenji Nojima as Tuxedo Mask, Hisako Kanemoto as Super Sailor Mercury, Rina Satō as Super Sailor Mars, Ami Koshimizu as Super Sailor Jupiter, and Shizuka Itō as Super Sailor Venus.
As far as the titular character is concerned, Usagi Tsukino will be voiced once again by Kotono Mitsuishi. While the prolific voice actor has worked with many of the "Sailor Moon Cosmos" stars before, seeing the newcomers go through the preparation process gave her a fascinating perspective of the franchise's impact. "Some of the actors were huge fans of the show as kids," the actress said at around the 25-minute mark of the special celebrating the character called "Inheriting the Sailor Crystal." "Some even cried taking part in the audition process. I could really feel how special this series is to so many people."
In January 2023, Anime News Network announced who would be responsible for voicing the Sailor Starlights. Saori Hayami will play Sailor Star Maker, Marina Inoue is voicing Sailor Star Fighter, and Ayane Sakura is bringing Sailor Star Hero to life. Later, in a report from Otakumode.com, it was revealed that Megumi Hayashibara was added to the cast as Sailor Galaxia and Nana Mizuki would voice Princess Kakyuu. It was announced that Kotono would also voice Sailor Chibi Chibi.
Who is directing Sailor Moon Cosmos?
Both parts of "Sailor Moon Cosmos" will be directed by Tomoya Takahashi, a filmmaker with ample credibility in the realm of anime. Takahashi has a number of solid credits in the Art and Animation department as well as several directing credits. He is arguably best known for having directed episodes of "KILL la KILL," "Marvel Anime," "Iron Man," "Thundercats," and "Lupin III."
When it comes to what the cinematic auteur has in store for fans regarding the engaging narrative, Takahashi is taking an interesting approach to the villains of "Sailor Moon Cosmos." "The enemies in this story are haunted by tragic pasts," the director said at around the 23-minute mark of "Inheriting the Sailor Crystal." "I see them as girls who wouldn't become Usagi Tsukino. Having those girls vocalize their hardships should make it very relatable for a lot of people. This time I wanted to put the focus on the enemy characters."
While this may be his first gig in the franchise, it does seem like the director seems motivated to offer a refreshing experience. Later in the special, at around the 25:30 mark, Takahashi also remarked on what really went into the project, saying, "It is easy to see now, but I truly feel this work is a product of love. I believe Usagi Tsukino exists in all our hearts. We made a lot of effort to bring back those original emotions." From the director's account and efforts, there is a good chance viewers will feel good about watching "Sailor Moon Cosmos."
Who is writing Sailor Moon Cosmos?
Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, who has an abundant amount of experience in the anime industry, is writing the screenplay for both parts of "Sailor Moon Cosmos." The prolific writer has been steadily adding more than 50 credits to his body of work since starting out in 2001 and, since then, has attained some very remarkable credits from some very well-known titles. Some notable works include "The Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime," "Black Clover," "Claymore," "Do It Yourself," "Welcome to Demon-School, Iruma-kun," and "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure."
While he has amassed an impressive resume, fans should know that "Sailor Moon Cosmos" is not Kazuyuki Fudeyasu's first encounter with the series. The writer previously penned the screenplay for both parts of "Sailor Moon Eternal," where the first endeavor earned an excellent critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes with an assortment of acclaim from established outlets crediting the adaptation he wrote. Decider offered immense praise for the entry's first part. In their review, IGN praised both parts saying that "Sailor Moon Eternal" was a "feel good adventure that boasts stunning animation, vibrant storytelling, and the return of our favorite magical girl Sailor Scouts in a dynamic double bill that will inspire and entertain."
His efforts on "Sailor Moon Eternal" were very well received, which bodes well for the potential reception the story for "Sailor Moon Cosmos" could inevitably receive.
Is there a trailer for Sailor Moon Cosmos?
The trailer for both parts of "Sailor Moon Cosmos" arrived on March 26, 2023. Since its release, it has managed to garner over a million views on YouTube.
The preview is a little over a minute long, and while it does reveal certain elements of the story, it mostly serves as a fast-paced highlight reel with a distinct focus on the roster. The "Sailor Moon Cosmos" teaser is packed to the brim, with several noteworthy and powerful "Sailor Moon" characters set to appear. Along with Sailor Moon seen in various forms, a slew of Sailor Guardians and Sailor Starlights are put on display, along with the many other fan-favorite personas set to appear in each iteration, as well as the sinister mastermind, Sailor Galaxia.
The promo also features the signature animation style along with an assortment of vibrant visuals fans are used to seeing from the franchise, and while it isn't very long, there is no shortage of the usual sci-fi heavy, over-the-top action sequences teased throughout the quick video promoting the fun fans will have when they see "Sailor Moon Cosmos."
Where you can stream other Sailor Moon titles
While waiting for an international release date to mark on the calendar, fans can check out the previous entries in the continuity so they can be all caught up for "Sailor Moon Cosmos." The titles viewers should look out for are "Sailor Moon Eternal," the two-part feature that precedes the 2023 films, and the anime series "Sailor Moon Crystal." Luckily each one isn't too hard to find.
Both parts of "Sailor Moon Eternal" are available for subscribers to enjoy on the streaming service Netflix where they can watch it with its original Japanese audio or the English dubbed version. The "Sailor Moon Crystal" anime series is also available on Netflix, but that's not all, as it is also an option on Crunchyroll and Hulu. It's also important to point out to unaware fans that "Sailor Moon" also has its own dedicated channel on Pluto TV, and "Sailor Moon Crystal" is one of the many on-demand options available from the franchise to stream absolutely free.