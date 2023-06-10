Who Is Sailor Moon's Tuxedo Mask - And Why Is He So Divisive?

There's nothing like a little mystery to set the heart aflutter, and this is something that fans of the "Sailor Moon" franchise know well. Whether you're a fan of the manga, the '90s cartoon, or the more recent "Sailor Moon Crystal" series, you'll no doubt have taken note of the franchise's resident man of mystery, Tuxedo Mask, a.k.a Mamoru Chiba.

In fact, the popularity of the double romantic interest between alter egos Sailor Moon and Tuxedo Mask in both their heroic lives and their personal lives is so popular that you can still see its prevalence in more modern anime-inspired shows like "Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir." Still, despite his ubiquitous nature, Tuxedo Mask isn't a character that everyone loves.

As fans of "Super Mario Bros." and "The Legend of Zelda" will know, the trope of the love interest getting kidnapped to motivate the hero is a pretty well-worn one at this point. While "Sailor Moon" has been known to lean on this tradition regularly, the franchise subverts expectations by having Mamoru be the one who is most often kidnapped or imprisoned, swapping the standard gender stereotypes in the process.