Can [SPOILERS] Really Be Killed Like In The Crowded Room?

The truth is finally out for Danny Sullivan (Tom Holland) in "The Crowded Room" after some tactical persuasion from Rya (Amanda Seyfried). This troubled young man is now fully aware that his checkered past is riddled with appearances from alternative identities built from his own creation.

This breakthrough comes with a price, though, because by Danny being made aware of what's going on when he isn't present, a cerebral coup is beginning to form with Deputy Jack Lamb (Jason Isaac) at the forefront. This battle for dominance has already led to one major loss, with the dapper Englishman seemingly gunning down one of Danny's most volatile alternate identities, Yitzhak (Lior Raz), for the rest of the group's safety.

But given that this series focuses on a real topic and an area of mental health fortified by studies and expert analysis, is such a thing possible? Can an alternate identity "kill" another, thus permanently removing them from the host? Well, it's where "The Crowded Room" might be factoring in drama over facts regarding Danny and his rage-filled fighter of an alter. When it comes to an opposing personality to the host, a more logical, healthy approach is applied to benefit those suffering from the disorder.