The 4 Real Life Women Who Inspired Ariel's Design In 1989's The Little Mermaid

For all of the teen icons and supermodels who helped bring Ariel to life, perhaps no one is more responsible than Sherri Stoner, a member of the Groundlings improv troupe who served as the live-action reference on "The Little Mermaid." A few days a month for two and a half years, Stoner would drive to a site near Disney's animation lot, don a leotard, and perform the entire film with the help of rudimentary props and puppets.

"I literally acted out every single scene in that movie, so I know every movement that Ariel makes in the film," Stoner told Entertainment Tonight. The animators looked on to get a sense of the character's potential bodily movements. When Stoner would insert little mannerisms like touching her hair or biting her lip, she said, "They would just light up as if that was the most incredible thing."

In "Disney Princess: Beyond the Tiara," Stoner added, "I know, for instance, me blowing my hair out of my face because my bangs were just too long was something they used. It was a thing that just came out of the moment and being frustrated that my hair wouldn't stay out of my face." Thanks to Stoner, Ariel has a liveliness and clumsiness that isn't as evident in the more composed Disney princesses that came before her.

For Keane and his team, they wouldn't have had it any other way. ”Sherri was the most like the way we wanted Ariel to be," he told the Chicago Tribune at the time of the film's release. "Rather than this real sophisticated grace, there was more of a youthful energy."