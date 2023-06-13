Elemental Director Explains How Fun & Risky It Was To Create Each Element's Culture

"Elemental" may follow anthropomorphous embodiments of fire, water, air, and earth, but it's grounded in genuine human emotion. Director Peter Sohn has spoken at length about how he drew from his own experiences as a Korean growing up in America and marrying someone outside his culture to inform the plot of the latest Pixar flick. Using characters that are polar opposites, like fire and water, to represent what he went through results in something that's both whimsical and relatable.

All of this gets wrapped up in classic rom-com fashion, with Ember (Leah Lewis) and Wade (Mamoudou Athie) trying to make a relationship work. But that thread, combined with his own experiences, allowed Sohn to do something truly unique. As he told Gizmodo, "It's not just, like, a boy meeting a girl. It was also a father and a daughter and what that relationship was. And so the initial concept was to try to make something universal—that we can have part of that connection with these two, fire and water, but then also understanding the family dynamic and that cultural part of this to make the film larger."

Sohn went on to discuss how much fun it was to build out cultures for fire, water, and air people. However, this also presented challenges so as not to directly correlate a fictional group with a real one.