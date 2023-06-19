Superman's First Movie Logo Didn't Mean 'Hope' And James Gunn Could Change It Back

Within the DC Extended Universe, it's a well-known fact that the "S" logo on Clark Kent's (Henry Cavill) Superman costume isn't actually an English "S," but a Kryptonian symbol for hope. This was established in Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" back in 2013, where Superman is gifted the uniform by artificial intelligence on a crashed Kryptonian spacecraft. The 2017 film "Justice League" would expand on the symbol's origins, with Superman claiming that the "hope" symbol on his chest was actually based on a river from Krypton.

Although the symbol's alternate meaning has been a staple of the DCEU Superman since his first appearance, longtime DC fans will know that Superman's first movie logo actually had a completely different meaning. Within the 1978 blockbuster "Superman," it's revealed that the "S" symbol on Superman's suit is actually the family crest for the Kryptonian House of El. This is the reason that Superman's father Jor-El (Marlon Brando) can be seen wearing the same symbol on his chest during the film's opening on Krypton, and makes it so that Superman's suit is a constant reminder of his lineage.

This retcon of the Superman symbol's origin actually made its way into the DC Comics canon, with issues like "Action Comics" #869 and "Superman: Secret Origin #1"cementing the symbol's origin as the family crest of El. With James Gunn set to helm his own rebooted DC movie universe, we could see the director return to this original meaning of the "S" symbol –- or use one of the many other backstories the symbol has received throughout comic book history.