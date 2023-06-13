The One Animated DC Film To Watch Before The Flash Movie
Despite DC's struggles on the live-action front, the DC Animated Movie Universe has given fans the on-screen interconnected universe they deserve. For over a decade, DC Animation has brought many fan-favorite comic book arcs to life, tackling stories well before their live-action counterparts ever got boots on the ground.
With "The Flash" releasing in a matter of days, Warner Bros. will introduce general audiences to their take on the "Flashpoint" storyline. Long before Ezra Miller debuted as Barry Allen, DC Animation gave fans "Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox," a proper adaptation of the story.
Much like its comic book counterpart, the movie centers on Barry Allen (Justin Chambers) going back in time to save his mother. Afterward, he wakes up in a new universe where he isn't The Flash, Thomas Wayne (Kevin McKidd) is Batman, Superman (Sam Daly) is a prisoner, and Wonder Woman (Vanessa Marshall) and the Amazons are at war with Aquaman (Cary Elwes) and Atlantis.
"The Flashpoint Paradox" gives fans a much more comic accurate take on the fan-favorite storyline, featuring many more characters than "The Flash" has access to. For instance, Thomas Wayne, Cyborg, and Superman all play pivotal roles. While "The Flash" switches things up, it's worth checking out "The Flashpoint Paradox" to better understand "Flashpoint" before seeing "The Flash."
Every version of Flashpoint served as a universal reset
The release of "The Flash" will be the third time fans experience the "Flashpoint" storyline. The first was with the original comic book run in 2011, followed by "Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox" in 2013 and 2023's "The Flash." While each version has its differences, they all serve the same purpose: rebooting the DC Universe.
By 2011, DC Comics decided to simplify its expansive continuity and universe through a reboot, with "Flashpoint" acting as the catalyst. "Flashpoint" saw Barry Allen almost destroy the DC Universe, but after accepting his mom's death, Flash brings forward a new, simplified DC Universe under the New 52 banner. Similarly, DC Animation wanted to streamline their shared universe, so making "The Flashpoint Paradox" gave them a blank slate to create an interconnected cinematic universe, bringing forward the DC Animated Movie Universe.
Once "The Flash" became a "Flashpoint" story, it seemed inevitable that the DC Extended Universe would be rebooted. Along with moving away from the Snyderverse canon, the hiring of James Gunn and Peter Safran turned a soft reboot into a full-on reboot, with "The Flash" giving the new executives an opportunity to wipe the slate clean. While the upcoming movie won't be on the same scale as its predecessors, "The Flash" still does right by "Flashpoint" standards, making way for a new universe.