The One Animated DC Film To Watch Before The Flash Movie

Despite DC's struggles on the live-action front, the DC Animated Movie Universe has given fans the on-screen interconnected universe they deserve. For over a decade, DC Animation has brought many fan-favorite comic book arcs to life, tackling stories well before their live-action counterparts ever got boots on the ground.

With "The Flash" releasing in a matter of days, Warner Bros. will introduce general audiences to their take on the "Flashpoint" storyline. Long before Ezra Miller debuted as Barry Allen, DC Animation gave fans "Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox," a proper adaptation of the story.

Much like its comic book counterpart, the movie centers on Barry Allen (Justin Chambers) going back in time to save his mother. Afterward, he wakes up in a new universe where he isn't The Flash, Thomas Wayne (Kevin McKidd) is Batman, Superman (Sam Daly) is a prisoner, and Wonder Woman (Vanessa Marshall) and the Amazons are at war with Aquaman (Cary Elwes) and Atlantis.

"The Flashpoint Paradox" gives fans a much more comic accurate take on the fan-favorite storyline, featuring many more characters than "The Flash" has access to. For instance, Thomas Wayne, Cyborg, and Superman all play pivotal roles. While "The Flash" switches things up, it's worth checking out "The Flashpoint Paradox" to better understand "Flashpoint" before seeing "The Flash."