Flamin' Hot: A Spicy Allegation Made Jesse Garcia Think The Movie Might Not Happen

Even Cheetos are susceptible to some high-stakes controversies. "Flamin' Hot" tells the story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia), the supposed inventor of the Flamin' Hot Cheeto. It's the latest entry in Hollywood's era focusing on corporations, with McDonald's and even GameStop getting movies. However, just as filming started on "Flamin' Hot," the Los Angeles Times published a piece debunking Montañez's claim as the creator of the spicy snack, sending the production into a tailspin.

"Well, my first reaction was, 'Oh s**t, is this movie still going to happen?'" Garcia recalled to Variety. "This movie was important to me — not just career-wise. This is a big opportunity for Annie [Gonzalez], for Eva [Longoria], for DeVon [Franklin], for Richard [Montañez]. We called Eva: 'What's going on?' Her and DeVon were putting out fires and getting apologies." Garcia reiterated that Montañez had evidence to support his claims, saying his paper trail would prove his side of the story.

However, the allegations were too big to ignore, so "Flamin' Hot" had to address them in some fashion. "In the movie, we even touched on it, where they were developing a hot chip, but it wasn't quite working," Garcia said. "Flamin' Hot" depicts Montañez creating his recipe while Frito-Lay attempted to develop a similar product unknown to the Montañez family.