The Young Sheldon Season 5 Moment We Could Have Lived Without
Over the course of the series, "Young Sheldon" has featured several hilarious and unforgettably dramatic moments in Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) unconventional childhood. From running away with his twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord) to frequent reality checks from his trusted college professors, the titular scientist navigates growing up somewhat similar to everyone else. Unfortunately, one particular and relatable part of puberty gifted us with one of the series' least appealing scenes when the adolescent genius gets a giant zit with an even bigger personality.
The Season 5 finale is a mixed bag of refreshing storylines that bring us closer to the adult version of Sheldon (Jim Parsons) when he enters his teenage years, which fans find even more insufferable. However, in "A Clogged Pore, a Little Spanish and the Future," Sheldon's burgeoning adolescence takes us away from more exciting plots, and even worse — it's kind of gross to see the personification of a pimple. His unsightly blemish is brought to life by the comedic magic duo Penn & Teller, but unfortunately, it ends up being a sequence we could've done without.
As Mary (Zoe Perry) and George (Lance Barber) frantically search for new jobs, Georgie (Montana Jordan) panics about providing for his new little one on the way. The young rebel concocts a scheme to make money, while Sheldon grapples with his fleeting youth. His over-exaggeration and self-centered antics are in line with his character, which still works with the episode, though the pus-filled sequences offer little to the story.
The Season 5 finale squanders an enjoyable moment with an iconic pair
Seeing Penn Jillette and his long-time performing pal, Teller, is an exciting sight, even under unsightly circumstances. They respectively guest star on "Young Sheldon" as A.V. (or acne vulgaris) and Pus, as their colorful wardrobes reiterate, which guides us through Sheldon's disruptive breakout. Sadly, it's a nasty reminder of a common occurrence that deviates from more captivating developments.
Teller's unexpected appearance is even more welcome as another "The Big Bang Theory" alum who has worked their way over to the spin-off. He previously played Amy's (Mayim Bialik) father Larry Fowler, where he continued his trademark silent schtick. Teller brings his comedic chops to Pus, though it's not enough to keep stomachs from turning over the white slime he and his pal dissolve into.
The zit itself actually does provide some growth for Sheldon as he seeks advice from his professors about his rapidly approaching adulthood. He also confides in Missy, with whom he shares his fears about his future and accomplishing his goals. This heartfelt scene is even more encouraging for those who've seen "The Big Bang Theory," as we know Sheldon pursues and eventually achieves his dreams with a tight-knit circle of loving friends. Ultimately, we easily still could've gotten to this exchange, even without the personified depiction of everyone's least favorite shared experience.