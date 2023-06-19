The Young Sheldon Season 5 Moment We Could Have Lived Without

Over the course of the series, "Young Sheldon" has featured several hilarious and unforgettably dramatic moments in Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) unconventional childhood. From running away with his twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord) to frequent reality checks from his trusted college professors, the titular scientist navigates growing up somewhat similar to everyone else. Unfortunately, one particular and relatable part of puberty gifted us with one of the series' least appealing scenes when the adolescent genius gets a giant zit with an even bigger personality.

The Season 5 finale is a mixed bag of refreshing storylines that bring us closer to the adult version of Sheldon (Jim Parsons) when he enters his teenage years, which fans find even more insufferable. However, in "A Clogged Pore, a Little Spanish and the Future," Sheldon's burgeoning adolescence takes us away from more exciting plots, and even worse — it's kind of gross to see the personification of a pimple. His unsightly blemish is brought to life by the comedic magic duo Penn & Teller, but unfortunately, it ends up being a sequence we could've done without.

As Mary (Zoe Perry) and George (Lance Barber) frantically search for new jobs, Georgie (Montana Jordan) panics about providing for his new little one on the way. The young rebel concocts a scheme to make money, while Sheldon grapples with his fleeting youth. His over-exaggeration and self-centered antics are in line with his character, which still works with the episode, though the pus-filled sequences offer little to the story.