Some Black Mirror Season 6 Episodes Take Inspiration From Real-Life News Stories

The first full trailer for "Black Mirror" Season 6 teases more of a horror influence than in past seasons, and series creator Charlie Brooker has since confirmed that at least a couple episodes will reflect some of the horrors of our present-day reality, taking inspiration from real-life news.

Brooker spoke to British GQ ahead of "Black Mirror" Season 6's premiere, during which he fielded a question about whether or not any of these forthcoming episodes might have drawn from specific news stories for inspiration. In response, Brooker revealed that one episode incorporates aspects of notorious Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. "I thought that'd be so odd if that was your life. So that unlocked something I was already thinking about," he said.

Meanwhile, another Season 6 episode has something to do with the paparazzi, which — understandably, given its subject matter — likewise comments on mass media in a general sense. "The paparazzi episode, I think there's some clear parallels with things that happened to famous people way back yonder," Brooker continued, teasing a "Black Mirror" season that might look more to the past and present than just the future compared to prior seasons.