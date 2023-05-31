Black Mirror Season 6 Trailer Reopens The Doors To Our Dystopian Nightmares

For five anthology seasons, Charlie Brooker's visions of a dystopic future have haunted the eyes and minds of Netflix viewers, providing windows into technologies and cultural phenomena that are horrifying, yet just relatable enough to trigger a morbid sense of familiarity. Now "Black Mirror" Season 6 is about to arrive, with a cast of stars ranging from Salma Hayek and Michael Cera to Kate Mara and Aaron Paul.

Fans of the show have already received a teaser of the terrible things to come in the shape of a haunting "Black Mirror" Season 6 teaser trailer. Now, a longer look at the season has arrived ahead of its June 15th release date, and from the looks of it, all bets are off this time. In fact, the upcoming season seems ready to tackle any- and everything when it comes to negative progress of technology, up to and including the very platform it lives on.