Black Mirror Season 6 Trailer Reopens The Doors To Our Dystopian Nightmares
For five anthology seasons, Charlie Brooker's visions of a dystopic future have haunted the eyes and minds of Netflix viewers, providing windows into technologies and cultural phenomena that are horrifying, yet just relatable enough to trigger a morbid sense of familiarity. Now "Black Mirror" Season 6 is about to arrive, with a cast of stars ranging from Salma Hayek and Michael Cera to Kate Mara and Aaron Paul.
Fans of the show have already received a teaser of the terrible things to come in the shape of a haunting "Black Mirror" Season 6 teaser trailer. Now, a longer look at the season has arrived ahead of its June 15th release date, and from the looks of it, all bets are off this time. In fact, the upcoming season seems ready to tackle any- and everything when it comes to negative progress of technology, up to and including the very platform it lives on.
Black Mirror returns with new tales of dystopic desperation
The new "Black Mirror" Season 6 trailer unleashes a fresh batch of terrors upon the viewer from its very second. Instead of the customary Netflix "N" logo, it opens with a very similar-looking "S," which turns out to be the logo of a fictional, Netflix-style streaming service called Streamberry ... which features some worryingly personalized content where a famous actress plays a barely fictionalized version of the viewer.
The five episodes — or films, as the trailer puts it — of "Black Mirror" Season 6 are the streamer-centric "Joan Is Awful," a documentary-making nightmare called "Loch Henry," the space-themed, Aaron Paul-starring "Beyond the Sea," movie star mystery "Mazey Day" ... and a "Red Mirror" spin on the usual "Black Mirror" theme, called "Demon 79."
Loss of control seems to be the central theme in the short clips we see, but as per usual, we likely won't find out what these stories will truly be about until "Black Mirror" Season 6 arrives on Netflix on June 15.