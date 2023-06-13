Loki's Miss Minutes Returns In Charming Marvel Comics Variant Covers
While "Loki" Season 2 isn't set to premiere on Disney+ until next year, one of Season 1's standout characters is about to make a return in the pages of Marvel Comics.
The cartoon clock known as Miss Minutes – the anthropomorphic cartoon clock that helped introduce Loki, and audiences, to the world of the Time Variance Authority — will soon grace the covers of multiple upcoming Marvel books. Fittingly, they're all variant covers.
According to an announcement from Marvel Comics, throughout the month of August, Miss Minutes will appear prominently on variants of "Astonishing Iceman" #1, "Children of the Vault" #1, "Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance Alpha" #1, "Alpha Flight" #1, "Uncanny Avengers" #1, "Immortal Thor" #1, "Jean Grey" #1, and "Marvel Unleashed" #1.
Only five of the covers have been revealed so far, and they all portray Miss Minutes with the same seemingly happy-go-lucky attitude seen in the show's early episodes (before the revelation that she's secretly a servant of He Who Remains). But Marvel's announcement promises more images will be released in the coming weeks.
What does this mean for the future of Miss Minutes?
This won't be the first time Miss Minutes has landed on a Marvel Comics variant. In late 2022, the character appeared on a cover of "Timeless" #1, which officially marked her first appearance in the medium. Like "Loki," "Timeless" centers around a potentially multiverse-ending threat courtesy of Kang, but Minutes never actually appears in the book itself.
However, this many variant covers could be a sign that Marvel is looking to finally fold Minutes into its comic book universe properly, especially since they're attached to several new series launches.
On the other hand, Marvel could just be offering fans a reminder of the scene-stealing timepiece ahead of "Loki" Season 2, assuming she makes a return. With the Sacred Timeline having been corrupted and splintered by the events of Season 1, there's no telling where we might see Miss Minutes next — or what version of her. But these covers prove she hasn't been forgotten about. The return of that effervescent facade, no matter what dark secrets it's hiding, is a clear sign that Miss Minutes' time hasn't run out quite yet.