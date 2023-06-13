Loki's Miss Minutes Returns In Charming Marvel Comics Variant Covers

While "Loki" Season 2 isn't set to premiere on Disney+ until next year, one of Season 1's standout characters is about to make a return in the pages of Marvel Comics.

The cartoon clock known as Miss Minutes – the anthropomorphic cartoon clock that helped introduce Loki, and audiences, to the world of the Time Variance Authority — will soon grace the covers of multiple upcoming Marvel books. Fittingly, they're all variant covers.

According to an announcement from Marvel Comics, throughout the month of August, Miss Minutes will appear prominently on variants of "Astonishing Iceman" #1, "Children of the Vault" #1, "Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance Alpha" #1, "Alpha Flight" #1, "Uncanny Avengers" #1, "Immortal Thor" #1, "Jean Grey" #1, and "Marvel Unleashed" #1.

Only five of the covers have been revealed so far, and they all portray Miss Minutes with the same seemingly happy-go-lucky attitude seen in the show's early episodes (before the revelation that she's secretly a servant of He Who Remains). But Marvel's announcement promises more images will be released in the coming weeks.