James Gunn Teases His Favorite Superman Villains (What Could It Mean For Superman: Legacy?)

With DC's newest cinematic revamp right around the corner, fans are starting to dig for as much information as they can find in order to get something to look forward to. With architect James Gunn not shying away from Twitter and actively interacting with fans' questions, comments, and concerns, we can get some pretty good nuggets to chew on occasionally.

Twitter user @ProfofEvil decided to take advantage of Gunn's openness when he put a question out in the Twittersphere about the upcoming "Superman: Legacy," which will kick off Gunn's new DC Universe. "Not trying to look for spoilers, but any underrated Superman villains you adore?"

In true James Gunn style, the director didn't disappoint; he simply said there were too many to count and posted pictures of Silver Banshee, Parasite, Ultra-Humanite, and Blaze. These characters are definitely underrated when compared to villains like Lex Luthor, Brainiac, or Doomsday; they could prove to be formidable adversaries for the Blue Boy Scout on the silver screen. Other suggestions in the comments pointed to Metallo and Bizarro, but Gunn quickly pointed out that these characters weren't, in his opinion, underrated. There is no word on any of these villains showing up in the film, but it gives us a little idea of what we can expect from Gunn's version of Superman.