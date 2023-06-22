The Musical Easter Egg You Missed In Star Trek: SNW S2E2

"Star Trek" is known for its focus on science and edge-of-your-seat explorations, but it's not afraid to toss in some pop culture references from Earth every now and then, including some Sherlock Holmes adventures during "Star Trek: The Next Generation." And one musical reference from Earth has been used throughout the franchise, including "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," Season 2, Episode 2, "Ad Astra per Aspera."

The episode finds the U.S.S. Enterprise crew working to help Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn) amid a case regarding whether she lied about being an Illyrian. Spock (Ethan Peck) testifies in the hopes of helping his friend. When asked if he thought that Una was hiding anything, Spock notes that she briefly hid her appreciation for Gilbert and Sullivan musicals. Fans will find this to be a fun nod to Una's singing of "I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General" in "Star Trek: Short Treks," Season 2, Episode 1, "Q&A."

Gilbert and Sullivan music can also be heard in other parts of the franchise, including "Star Trek: Insurrection," which finds Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), Worf (Michael Dorn), and Data (Brent Spiner) singing "A British Tar" as Picard and Worf work to get a hold of Data after he spins out of control.

As for Una, her appreciation for Gilbert and Sullivan is an interest that she and Romijn share.