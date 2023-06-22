The Musical Easter Egg You Missed In Star Trek: SNW S2E2
"Star Trek" is known for its focus on science and edge-of-your-seat explorations, but it's not afraid to toss in some pop culture references from Earth every now and then, including some Sherlock Holmes adventures during "Star Trek: The Next Generation." And one musical reference from Earth has been used throughout the franchise, including "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," Season 2, Episode 2, "Ad Astra per Aspera."
The episode finds the U.S.S. Enterprise crew working to help Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn) amid a case regarding whether she lied about being an Illyrian. Spock (Ethan Peck) testifies in the hopes of helping his friend. When asked if he thought that Una was hiding anything, Spock notes that she briefly hid her appreciation for Gilbert and Sullivan musicals. Fans will find this to be a fun nod to Una's singing of "I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General" in "Star Trek: Short Treks," Season 2, Episode 1, "Q&A."
Gilbert and Sullivan music can also be heard in other parts of the franchise, including "Star Trek: Insurrection," which finds Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), Worf (Michael Dorn), and Data (Brent Spiner) singing "A British Tar" as Picard and Worf work to get a hold of Data after he spins out of control.
As for Una, her appreciation for Gilbert and Sullivan is an interest that she and Romijn share.
The Gilbert and Sullivan moment that Romijn inspired
Michael Chabon, who wrote "Star Trek: Short Treks," Season 2, Episode 1, "Q&A," told Syfy Wire in 2019 that it was Rebecca Romijn's idea to sing "I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General." The fast-paced tune is a famous moment in Gilbert and Sullivan's "The Pirates of Penzance," which first premiered in 1879.
Chabon found out about Romijn's musical ability while searching for a fun secret that Una could share. "So I asked her if there was anything that Rebecca might be capable of that I didn't know ... and that's one of the first things said [that] she was a trained Gilbert and Sullivan singer," he said. Her history with their music goes back to her childhood. Romijn told Trekmovie.com in 2022, "I was in the Gilbert and Sullivan troupe as a kid. I was in like six different Gilbert and Sullivan operettas ..."
And the song is also a "Star Trek" Easter egg. Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) tries to tackle the tune at the request of Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Season 5, Episode 5, "Disaster." Chabon told Syfy Wire that it's a moment he subconsciously remembered from "The Next Generation" while putting together his "Star Trek: Short Treks" episode. "But it was not the first thing I thought of. The first thing I thought of was I instantly see this cool, reserved woman who doesn't ever show anyone anything just suddenly busting out in this incredible patter song ..." he said.