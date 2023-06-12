Who Does Michael Ealy Play In Power Book II: Ghost Season 4?

Variety reports that Michael Ealy's character will be a "series regular role," so it's safe to say he's going to play an integral role in the next batch of episodes. Given the fact the previous three seasons had 10 episodes a piece, it'd be natural to assume Season 4 will follow that path, but there hasn't been any official confirmation on that front at this time.

Ealy has numerous credits under his belt, so it's safe to say he'll bring a level of gravitas to the role. And it's not just fans excited to see him join the world of "Power." Kathryn Busby, president of original programming for Starz, told Variety how excited everyone was to get production underway on Season 4 before Season 3 even premiered. And when it came to Ealy's casting, she had this to say, "It's clear our fans are ready to devour more of this explosive series and we look forward to having Michael join our incredible cast."

Of course, it may take some extra time for fans to see those episodes. Production on Season 4 halted in May due to the WGA East strike, which has brought numerous series to a standstill. But seeing Michael Ealy attempt to enforce the law on "Power Book II: Ghost" is bound to be worth the wait.