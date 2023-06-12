Spider-Man: India Returns To Comics With Miles Morales And Peter Parker In New Series

Just days after Spider-Man: India made his theatrical debut in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" the scene-stealing Earth-50101 variant of the wall-crawler is returning to Marvel Comics in a new story set to launch June 14, and he'll be joined by Miles Morales and Peter Parker. Coming from the creative team of Nikesh Shukla, Abhishek Malsuni, Scott Hanna, Neeraj Menon, and Joe Caramagna, the series will see Pavitr Prabhakar starring in his first standalone miniseries in nearly two decades.

While he first appeared in 2004 as a Mumbai-based Peter Parker analog, Spider-Man: India has only been seen sporadically in the comics ever since. But hot off the heels of his pivotal and prominent role in "Across the Spider-Verse" (which included a pretty big canon-disrupting event), that's about to change.

According to the announcement from Marvel Comics, Pavitr will have to contend with "A science professor promising results, activating people's 'lizard brain' along with a ruthless businessman who may be more than he seems ..." The preview offers little more than a tease, but it's hard not to assume that this means we'll be seeing this universe's version of perennial Spidey villain the Lizard. The mention of a "ruthless businessman" could also be setting the stage for a return of Earth-50101's demonic version of Norman Osborn's Green Goblin, Nalin Oberoi.