Spider-Man: India Returns To Comics With Miles Morales And Peter Parker In New Series
Just days after Spider-Man: India made his theatrical debut in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" the scene-stealing Earth-50101 variant of the wall-crawler is returning to Marvel Comics in a new story set to launch June 14, and he'll be joined by Miles Morales and Peter Parker. Coming from the creative team of Nikesh Shukla, Abhishek Malsuni, Scott Hanna, Neeraj Menon, and Joe Caramagna, the series will see Pavitr Prabhakar starring in his first standalone miniseries in nearly two decades.
While he first appeared in 2004 as a Mumbai-based Peter Parker analog, Spider-Man: India has only been seen sporadically in the comics ever since. But hot off the heels of his pivotal and prominent role in "Across the Spider-Verse" (which included a pretty big canon-disrupting event), that's about to change.
According to the announcement from Marvel Comics, Pavitr will have to contend with "A science professor promising results, activating people's 'lizard brain' along with a ruthless businessman who may be more than he seems ..." The preview offers little more than a tease, but it's hard not to assume that this means we'll be seeing this universe's version of perennial Spidey villain the Lizard. The mention of a "ruthless businessman" could also be setting the stage for a return of Earth-50101's demonic version of Norman Osborn's Green Goblin, Nalin Oberoi.
What does this mean for Spider-Man: India's future?
Preview pages see Pavitr on Earth-616 (generally, Marvel Comics' primary Earth). Though there's little additional context, he seems to be fighting alongside Miles and Peter against a three-headed Mysterio. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until the book drops to see how that situation came to pass and how it plays out.
It's too early to assume anything, but the fact that Marvel clearly coincided the release of this new miniseries with "Across the Spider-Verse" seems to imply there could be plans for the future of the character. Giving a version of Spider-Man that has such a relatively brief comic book history such a notable role in "Across the Spider-Verse" — and then following it up almost immediately with a dedicated book — makes it hard to believe this is the last we'll be seeing of Pavitr.
Nothing has been announced beyond this miniseries, but with Marvel testing the waters both on the screen and on the page, it seems Spider-Man: India could be poised to take a larger role in either or both Marvel canons. And considering he was a standout Spider-Man amongst a literal multiverse's worth in "Across the Spider-Verse," Marvel might be on to something.