Across The Spider-Verse: Why Each Disrupted Canon Event Is Dangerous To Spider-Man

Every great superhero needs to have an iconic backstory, and often these origins are tangled in a web of tragedy. Batman watches his parents die, Superman is the sole survivor of his home planet, and, of course, Spider-Man loses his Uncle Ben to a senseless tragedy after a run-in with a local criminal. Except, what if these tragedies didn't occur? Would our heroes still be who they are?

This is the question at the center of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." Does tragedy create the hero, or is the hero here to prevent as much tragedy as possible for themselves and for others? While Miguel O'Hara, a.k.a. Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), argues that these tragic events must occur to preserve the timeline and motivate each Spidey to save others, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) clearly disagrees.

Still, according to the Spider-Society leader in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," these canon events must occur, or all of reality is in jeopardy across every dimension. Case in point, the spider who bit Miles is actually from a different world than his and was meant to bite Peter Parker in that reality. Not only that, but this disruption from the first film is the central cause of the interdimensional rift that now threatens everything.