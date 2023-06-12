Who Plays Diamond In Power Book IV: Force
The Starz crime drama "Power Book IV: Force" debuted in February of 2022. It was the third spin-off from the popular series "Power," which premiered in 2014. "Power Book IV: Force" Season 2 is coming on September 1, 2023, following the criminal enterprises of Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) in Chicago. The trailer for Season 2 also shows Tommy encouraging a friend, Diamond.
"We own this city. Follow me," Tommy says, before cocking his pistol and firing.
Diamond appeared in ten episodes of Season 1 of "Power Book IV: Force" and is played by Isaac Keys. Keys has a little over two dozen acting credits dating back to 2012, most of them in television dramas. His first role was on an episode of "America's Most Wanted: America Fights Back," and he followed that up with a guest appearance on "Major Crimes" as an unnamed bouncer in 2012.
His first recurring role was as Jacob Thompson on two episodes of "The Therapist" in 2013. Keys followed that up with a series of other guest parts before landing his first starring role as G on the Crackle crime drama "The Oath."
Isaac Keys played professional football for six years
After "The Oath," Isaac Keys had a major role in the television series "Get Shorty," which is about a mobster who becomes a Hollywood movie producer. The series was based on the Elmore Leonard novel and 1995 John Travolta film of the same name. Keys' character, Ed, appeared in 23 of the show's 27 episodes.
Keys also played football at Morehouse College and spent several seasons in the National Football League and Canadian Football League, but he said felt somewhat directionless after his pro-football career was over.
"When my rocky six-year career came to an end," Keys told Andscape magazine, "I was sort of lost and was trying to find where I fit into society now that football was gone ... I didn't know what the hell I was getting ready to do with my life."
Keys worked in various jobs, including personal training, marketing, and security, but he admitted his heart wasn't in any of those efforts. He then moved to Los Angeles and started auditioning for commercials and television roles, finally landing a part on a "Bachelor"-esque reality show starring Omarosa Manigault from "The Apprentice."
"I made it to the final three. That was far enough for me," Keys said. "But it was a great experience, man. I'm glad I did it. It gave me a platform, and I started to have a little fan base for a second after that."