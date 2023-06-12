Who Plays Diamond In Power Book IV: Force

The Starz crime drama "Power Book IV: Force" debuted in February of 2022. It was the third spin-off from the popular series "Power," which premiered in 2014. "Power Book IV: Force" Season 2 is coming on September 1, 2023, following the criminal enterprises of Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) in Chicago. The trailer for Season 2 also shows Tommy encouraging a friend, Diamond.

"We own this city. Follow me," Tommy says, before cocking his pistol and firing.

Diamond appeared in ten episodes of Season 1 of "Power Book IV: Force" and is played by Isaac Keys. Keys has a little over two dozen acting credits dating back to 2012, most of them in television dramas. His first role was on an episode of "America's Most Wanted: America Fights Back," and he followed that up with a guest appearance on "Major Crimes" as an unnamed bouncer in 2012.

His first recurring role was as Jacob Thompson on two episodes of "The Therapist" in 2013. Keys followed that up with a series of other guest parts before landing his first starring role as G on the Crackle crime drama "The Oath."