The Black Widow TV Series That Marvel Almost Made In The 1970s

Angie Bowie's attempt to get a "Black Widow" TV series off the ground was confirmed by Bowie herself. The Daredevil fanzine Man Without Fear reached out to her, and she confirmed the possibility in an email: "I received permission from Stan Lee to have the rights to Daredevil and Black Widow for a year. We were unable to place the series." Despite other superheroes getting TV shows around the same time, like Wonder Woman and the Incredible Hulk, it seems as though networks were simply afraid of the potential cost. Bowie later wrote, "Unfortunately at that time it was considered too difficult and expensive to film, special effects etc."

All that's left to prove of Bowie's plans are a couple of photos of her in the Black Widow outfit. One consists of just her in a classic superhero pose, while the other shows her and Ben Carruthers dressed as Daredevil with their arms stretched out. Carruthers' Daredevil look is a far cry from what Charlie Cox would sport in the "Daredevil" Netflix series, with just a couple of tiny horns to get the devil motif across.

With her inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe being played by Scarlett Johansson, who got her own solo movie in 2021, the character is certainly more popular these days. But it's interesting to speculate how Black Widow's reputation in the zeitgeist would've changed had Angie Bowie had the chance to see a show come to fruition.