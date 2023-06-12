John Wick Vs. Tyler Rake: Who Would Really Win In A Fight?

John Wick and Tyler Rake are two death-defying, grief-stricken, black-market baddies with hearts of gold. Played by Keanu Reeves and Chris Hemsworth, respectively, these characters anchor two powerful action franchises made famous in part by stuntmen-turned-directors. But which one would win in a fight? Wick and Rake share a bunch of character traits and some serious stunt DNA. Chad Stahelski heads up the "John Wick" franchise, while Sam Hargrave leads the charge with the "Extraction" films.

When Collider asked Hargrave which character would be the last man standing, Hargrave laughingly admitted his own bias, saying, "A long, hard-fought battle, to be sure, but I think you gotta go with Tyler Rake." Perhaps you (and Stahelski) snicker at that response. Perhaps you favor Rake in this extraordinary hypothetical beatdown. Perhaps you already know the link between Rake and Wick.

Hargrave has worked with Stahelski and director David Leitch's action design company, 87Eleven Action Design, and was Chris Evans' Captain America stunt double. Stahelski served as Keanu Reeves' stunt double in "The Matrix" films before partnering with him for the "Wick" movies. Hargrave was part of the fight choreography/stunt coordination team for the Leitch-directed "Atomic Blonde." All to say — this theoretical fight can't help but be personal. Read on to practice some mental martial arts as we employ a 13-point rubric to determine — John Wick vs. Tyler Rake: who would really win in a fight?