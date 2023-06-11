Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: Tarantino Had Specific Directions For Margot Robbie's Feet

Glancing across Quentin Tarantino's body of work, several similarities emerge. He loves revenge stories, especially those involving historical revisionism. He excels at depicting carnage and bloodshed. And he's really, really into feet, as actor Margot Robbie got to know firsthand while shooting for the director's 2019 epic, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," a movie containing all three abovementioned elements. As Robbie relayed in an interview with Vogue, Tarantino paid close attention to detail when it came to showing her feet on camera.

During the interview, Robbie reminisced on her fashion looks over the years. But when it came time to talk about her role as Sharon Tate in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," she had little to say about her outfit from the ankles up, instead pointing to the knee-high boots the character wore. "[Tarantino] wanted the white go-go boots," Robbie said, tapping the picture. "That was written in the script."

But according to Robbie, when Tate's feet were uncovered, Tarantino got even more particular. "Shortly after this, my character walks into a movie theater to see herself on the big screen," Robbie said, "and she kind of kicks off her go-go boots and puts her feet up and settles in to watch the movie. But my feet were dirty because I'd been walking around set. They stayed dirty in the movie because Quentin said, 'Don't. Don't clean them.' Someone ran in to do it, and he was like, 'No, it's real. Keep it.'" Add that to the laundry list of scenes that went too far in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."