OC's Danielle Moné Truitt Praises The Series For Not Romanticizing Cops

As the longest-running police show franchise on TV, "Law & Order" and its various spin-offs, including "Law & Order: Organized Crime," are at the center of many ongoing conversations about so-called "copaganda," or entertainment that glorifies law enforcement to a potentially detrimental degree. "Law & Order: Organized Crime" star Danielle Moné Truitt, who plays Sergeant Ayanna Bell on the show, took part in that conversation in a talk with Fangirlish, in which she says the series doesn't fall into some of the usual pitfalls in this area.

In Truitt's opinion, "Organized Crime" succeeds in a more nuanced portrayal of law enforcement. "I think our show has done a decent job of showing that there are some cops that are good. And there are some that aren't," Truitt said. She added that the show's writers are taking care "not romanticizing police, law enforcement. Because you can't."

While viewers may agree or disagree with Truitt's premise or her characterization of the show, it is an interesting look into the creative approach behind "Law & Order: Organized Crime."