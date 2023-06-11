Leprechaun 9 Is Coming From The Creator Of Milk Teeth

The long-running cinematic "Leprechaun" saga still has a little more gold left in the pot. The Hollywood Reporter has the news that Lionsgate is developing a ninth (!) "Leprechaun" installment, with a screenwriter and a director already on board.

The director is Felipe Vargas, who most recently directed the short film "Milk Teeth" and has a few other short films in horror to his credit. "Leprechaun 9" will be his first feature. The script has been written by Mike Van Waes, whose most notable credit is the live-action "Lilo & Stitch" remake currently in production.

Compensating somewhat in the experience department are producer Roy Lee and Miri Yoon, whose company Vertigo Entertainment is also behind such recent horror hits as "Barbarian" and the "It" films, as well as non-horror fare like "The LEGO Movie" and its assorted sequels.

If you're familiar with the "Leprechaun" movies, you probably have a rough idea of what to expect from the most recent reboot. But there's no clear indication yet whether it will lean toward the comedic elements of the original series or the later attempts at grittier, more serious horror.