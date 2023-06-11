Whatever Happened To Karyn Parsons?

A couple of years into the massive success of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," NBC decided to expand the world of the show. A spin-off series was made to capitalize on the show's success, but the fanbase, unfortunately, didn't transfer over as they had hoped. The show was called "Out All Night" and was part of a shared universe with "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" but primarily followed a new group of characters. Another sitcom, "Out All Night" made use of a club gimmick that allowed it to feature prominent musicians as themselves, such as Luther Vandross, Boyz II Men, Mary J. Blige, M.C. Hammer, and even Mark Wahlberg back when he was still Marky Mark.

Will Smith and the rest of the main "Fresh Prince" cast never appeared on "Out All Night," except for Karyn Parsons. She appeared on the spin-off playing the same character of Hilary Banks in one episode. She might have continued to be a part of this second series in the future if the show hadn't been canceled so quickly. The plug was pulled on "Out All Night" before the end of its first season, with its final episode left unaired.

A new "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reboot debuted in 2022 as a Peacock original under the shortened title of "Bel-Air." Parsons has had no involvement thus far, but has said in the past that she is open to the idea of participating in the show. If she does get involved in "Bel-Air" in the future, she would have to be cast in a new role since the reboot features the same cast of characters, with Coco Jones playing the new Hilary Banks.