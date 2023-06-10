Manifest: How Sapphires Work And The Ancient Myths That Inspired Them, Explained

After being canceled in 2021, the NBC drama "Manifest" defied its death date and returned, with the ending of Season 4, Part 2 hitting Netflix on June 2. The series is full of religious symbolism throughout four seasons, including several plagues pulled straight from the pages of the Bible. The show also draws from other longstanding mythology, including the supernatural properties traditionally associated with the rare gemstone sapphire.

In Season 3, the recovered tail fin from Flight 828 is discovered to have fragments of sapphire embedded in it, and Dr. Saanvi Bahl (Parveen Kaur) learns that a connection exists between the DNA of the Flight 828 survivors, a sapphire-infused fragment from Noah's Ark, and traces of the mineral found on Cal's (Ty Doran) skin.

The religious and historical importance of sapphire goes back to the very beginnings of civilization. The ancient Persians believed that the earth sat on a base of sapphire and that its reflection made the sky blue, while Jewish lore claims that God gave Moses the Ten Commandments on tablets made of sapphire.

A key development in "Manifest" comes with the discovery of The Omega Sapphire, a pure version of the gem with great destructive and healing powers. Anyone with the Omega Sapphire can create callings at will, and antagonist Angelina Meyer (Holly Taylor) uses it to create fake callings for others.