Whatever Happened To Swimply After Shark Tank?

Long ago, in the era before there was an app to solve every problem, you had to know someone with a swimming pool if you wanted to beat the heat and didn't have one of your own. Thankfully, now there is Swimply, an app that is essentially Airbnb but for renting private swimming pools by the hour.

The hotter the temperature is where you are right now, the better that idea sounds, but unfortunately, the studio where "Shark Tank" is filmed seems to be very comfortably air-conditioned. When Swimply founder Bunim Laskin went on the show during a Season 11 episode asking for a $300,000 investment in exchange for a 5% stake, none of the sharks bit at his idea (the fact that they're all wealthy individuals with no shortage of swimming pools between them probably didn't help).

But as with many other products that didn't manage to close a deal with the Sharks, Swimply has had a fairly successful afterlife owing at least in part to its exposure on the show. And depending on where you are, you can use Swimply now to rent not just swimming pools, but basketball, tennis, and pickleball courts too.