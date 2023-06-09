Star Wars: A Rogue One Prequel Like Andor Was 'A Joke' On-Set, Says Diego Luna

Not many entries in Lucasfilm's ever-expanding "Star Wars" franchise have been welcomed with as much acclaim as "Andor" Season 1. The Disney+ original series, which premiered in late 2022, takes place several years before the events of 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and follows one of that film's heroes, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), as he slowly but surely evolves from a low-level criminal to a radicalized galactic rebel. Following its premiere, "Andor" not only received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics, but its fanbase has only continued to grow in the months since it made its long-awaited debut.

Despite the sterling reputation "Andor" has earned, though, "Star Wars" fans may be surprised to learn that Diego Luna and his fellow "Rogue One" co-stars used to laugh at the idea of ever making a prequel to their 2016 film. Indeed, in a new Variety interview with fellow "Star Wars" actor Hayden Christensen, Luna revealed that no one involved in "Rogue One" ever actually thought they'd make a prequel about any of the film's characters. "It was a joke on-set [among] all of us, like, 'Ah, one day we should [show] how these people got here,'" the "Andor" star recalled.

"We were discussing it, but we never took it seriously because we didn't know if ['Rogue One'] was going to be liked," Luna continued. "We had to wait for the film to come out to understand that there was room for something like ['Andor']."