Why James From Missing Looks So Familiar

2023's "Missing" keeps viewers on the edge of our seats, while also keeping us in the loop as to all the means and digital tools that June (Storm Reid) is accessing in her quest to find her missing mother, Grace (Nia Long). From FaceTime and Whatsapp calls to searching for passwords and location info, we're literally with June every step of the way as she finds new clues and tips.

When the film begins, we think we're seeing the final family trip of a happy, loving family. When we see dad James with a bloody nose, and then images of files concerning different kinds of brain cancers and a "how to help your child cope with grief" link, we assume James met a tragic death that has left his family grieving. It's only when we get to the ending of "Missing" that we realize James is far from the idyllic, doting husband and father that he appeared to be.

James is played by Tim Griffin, the versatile actor with a dizzying array of film and television roles. While James is definitely one of his darker, bad-guy characters, it's almost impossible to find a genre that he hasn't had a role in. Here's why James from "Missing" looks so familiar.