Transformers: How Rise Of The Beasts Fundamentally Changes Optimus Prime

Contains spoilers for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" takes place several years after the events of "Bumblebee" but before that of 2007's "Transformers." As such, the film has some leeway when it comes to playing with characterizations audiences might associate with the main Autobots. Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) has usually been depicted as a stalwart leader who's always game for an inspiring speech. However, it's clear he's come a long way from 1994 when "Rise of the Beasts" takes place.

At the beginning of the film, Noah (Anthony Ramos) tries to steal Mirage (Pete Davidson) when the Autobots are called to assemble. Noah ends up face-to-face with robot aliens, and while he's naturally taken aback, Optimus Prime is pretty peeved at Mirage. He doesn't want any humans to be aware of their existence as they search for a way to get back to Cybertron. Noah tags along with the Autobots during the museum heist and the journey to Peru, but it's clear Optimus Prime is against his involvement for quite a while.

And surprisingly, Optimus Prime displays selfishness throughout the film. When he discovers that Noah wants to destroy the Transwarp Key so that the Terrorcons can't use it to bring Unicron (Colman Domingo) to Earth, Optimus Prime convinces him otherwise because he wants to use it to get back to Cybertron. By allying with the Maximals, who have been on Earth longer, Optimus Prime learns the value of humanity and how they can co-exist peacefully. But for much of "Rise of the Beasts," some fans may not recognize this version of the classic Autobot.