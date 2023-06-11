Transformers: How Rise Of The Beasts Fundamentally Changes Optimus Prime
Contains spoilers for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"
"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" takes place several years after the events of "Bumblebee" but before that of 2007's "Transformers." As such, the film has some leeway when it comes to playing with characterizations audiences might associate with the main Autobots. Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) has usually been depicted as a stalwart leader who's always game for an inspiring speech. However, it's clear he's come a long way from 1994 when "Rise of the Beasts" takes place.
At the beginning of the film, Noah (Anthony Ramos) tries to steal Mirage (Pete Davidson) when the Autobots are called to assemble. Noah ends up face-to-face with robot aliens, and while he's naturally taken aback, Optimus Prime is pretty peeved at Mirage. He doesn't want any humans to be aware of their existence as they search for a way to get back to Cybertron. Noah tags along with the Autobots during the museum heist and the journey to Peru, but it's clear Optimus Prime is against his involvement for quite a while.
And surprisingly, Optimus Prime displays selfishness throughout the film. When he discovers that Noah wants to destroy the Transwarp Key so that the Terrorcons can't use it to bring Unicron (Colman Domingo) to Earth, Optimus Prime convinces him otherwise because he wants to use it to get back to Cybertron. By allying with the Maximals, who have been on Earth longer, Optimus Prime learns the value of humanity and how they can co-exist peacefully. But for much of "Rise of the Beasts," some fans may not recognize this version of the classic Autobot.
Optimus Prime normally defends peace for everyone
Whether looking at cartoons, comic books, or live-action films, Optimus Prime is usually a protector of humanity. He regularly puts his life on the line to protect others who aren't even of the same species as him. In fact, one of his most famous mottos is, "Freedom is the right of all sentient beings."
That saying has been on full display for many of the live-action movies, starting with 2007's "Transformers." His plan in that movie is to find the AllSpark before the Decepticons so that he can destroy it, even if it means sacrificing himself in the process. It's a far cry from where he's at in "Rise of the Beasts," where he puts humanity in jeopardy just so he can have a chance to get back home with the Transwarp Key.
Granted, as a sentient being himself, Optimus Prime has found himself questioning his devotion to protecting other life forms. He experiences a crisis of faith in humanity in 2014's "Age of Extinction" and only stays to fight Galvatron (Frank Welker) after some convincing from Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg). It makes sense for the character to question what he's really fighting for from time to time, but "Rise of the Beasts" gives Optimus Prime a full character arc, starting as ambivalent toward human beings before realizing how they need to work together to protect both of their self-interests.
Director Steven Caple Jr. wanted to give Optimus Prime more depth
Optimus Prime and Noah arguably have the biggest character arcs in "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." They're the ones who end up with different perspectives by the film's conclusion, and that's something that was interesting to the film's director, Steven Caple Jr.
In an interview with Black Girl Nerds, he talked about utilizing an Optimus Prime that still has much to learn: "We know him as, 'I'mma protect the Earth,' and now he starts off differently. He's like, 'I'm stuck here, I'm trying to get back home. Who are these humans?' So we see the growth in who Optimus Prime becomes while introducing new characters like Optimus Primal, who might be more of a vet when it comes to humanity and understanding the global threats and how we need to work together."
It makes sense Optimus Prime has changed over the years. He's the leader of the Autobots, and his mission is to protect them and get them back home. Humans are initially just a nuisance to avoid. But thanks to Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman), he sees how humanity is worth protecting, especially now that Earth is in the villains' crosshairs. If a sequel to "Rise of the Beasts" materializes, Optimus Prime will likely be back to the version most viewers are familiar with, ready to protect all sentient life forms no matter the personal cost.