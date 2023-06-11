Is Unicron The Transformers' Version Of The Galactus Cloud?

Contains spoilers for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"

Megatron may not be around to cause problems in "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," but he's small pickings compared to the magnitude of the planet-sized Unicron (Colman Domingo). From the first scene, Unicron's power is on full display as it devours the Maximals' world. With the aid of Scourge (Peter Dinklage) and some other Terrorcons, Unicron is on a quest to eat everything in the universe. But fans of the character's initial design may feel let down by what they see in the film.

Starting with "The Transformers: The Movie" and other forms of media, Unicron has maintained the shape of a regular Transformer. It may be bigger than Autobots and Decepticons (it does eat worlds, after all), but it looks like one of them. "Rise of the Beasts" changes the design to make Unicron a giant metal sphere with teeth. It does have somewhat of a face that Scourge goes to talk with, but it's a far cry from what fans are used to.

It's reminiscent of when Galactus went from a giant dude who eats planets in Marvel Comics to a big space cloud in 2007's "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer." Planet eaters that appear in movies with "Rise" in the title are already coincidence enough, but their redesigns further connect them, likely due to creative forces thinking it would be weird to see a humanoid entity traversing the universe. But will Unicron's new design make a lasting impression?