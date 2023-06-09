Transformers: How Pete Davidson Convinced Rise Of The Beasts To Break The 4th Wall

Mirage (Pete Davidson) knows how to unleash a salvo of quips, which may be more dangerous than the Autobot's weaponry and hologram skills. Joking aside, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is the latest installment of the popular franchise, and this entry sees the introduction of the Maximals — Autobots that find comfort in the form of animals, as opposed to vehicles. Considering that Davidson is the voice of Mirage, it makes perfect sense why the Autobot can't help himself from poking fun and making jokes.

During one moment in "Rise of the Beasts," Mirage makes a comment about Mark Wahlberg's 1990s band, Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. Since this film is set in that time period, this might be considered a topical joke within the movie. Still, it seems as if breaking the fourth wall was almost impossible to avoid due to the hilarious antics of Davidson.

Speaking with Gizmodo, "Rise of the Beasts" director Steven Chapel Jr. was asked if breaking the fourth wall was always the intention. "Yeah, we did," Chapel confirmed. "We wanted to break the fourth wall. In all fairness, Pete Davidson [the voice of Mirage] made that up in the booth and we laughed so hard we were like in tears. And we're like, 'There's no way we cannot use this.'"