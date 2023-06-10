Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts - The Difference Between Terrorcons, Predacons & Decepticons

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" has finally crashed into cinemas across the world, likely introducing fans of the film franchise to a scrapyard's worth of 1980s Cybertronian lore they never thought they'd have to understand. While it may be a bit too much to process the entire series' timeline in one article, we can at least help you separate the three main antagonistic forces referenced in the film.

Chances are that even if you're a semi-casual "Transformers," you've at least heard the term "Decepticon." They're one of the oldest, largest, and most popular factions in the franchise, having served as the loosely overarching antagonists of the five original Michael Bay "Transformers" films. Usually under the leadership of the ruthless Megatron (or Galvatron, as he is sometimes known), the Decepticons are predominantly portrayed as viscous conquerors who want to aggressively expand Cybertron's rule by subjugating or decimating vulnerable planets such as Earth.

However, for all their brute strength and raw power, the Decepticons often fall victim to their own beliefs. Their leader is chosen exclusively through shows of force, which obviously invites constant internal competition, tension, and betrayal — we're looking at you, Starscream. The Decepticons are still a worthy antagonist for the Autobots, even when operating in small splinter factions such as the Terrorcons and Predacons.