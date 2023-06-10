Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts - The Difference Between Terrorcons, Predacons & Decepticons
"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" has finally crashed into cinemas across the world, likely introducing fans of the film franchise to a scrapyard's worth of 1980s Cybertronian lore they never thought they'd have to understand. While it may be a bit too much to process the entire series' timeline in one article, we can at least help you separate the three main antagonistic forces referenced in the film.
Chances are that even if you're a semi-casual "Transformers," you've at least heard the term "Decepticon." They're one of the oldest, largest, and most popular factions in the franchise, having served as the loosely overarching antagonists of the five original Michael Bay "Transformers" films. Usually under the leadership of the ruthless Megatron (or Galvatron, as he is sometimes known), the Decepticons are predominantly portrayed as viscous conquerors who want to aggressively expand Cybertron's rule by subjugating or decimating vulnerable planets such as Earth.
However, for all their brute strength and raw power, the Decepticons often fall victim to their own beliefs. Their leader is chosen exclusively through shows of force, which obviously invites constant internal competition, tension, and betrayal — we're looking at you, Starscream. The Decepticons are still a worthy antagonist for the Autobots, even when operating in small splinter factions such as the Terrorcons and Predacons.
Terrorcons and Predacons are factions of Decepticons
In the Generation 1 continuity, the Terrorcons are an elite group of five Decepticons that take on the forms of mythological creatures rather than cars, planes, or other vehicles. Their ranks consisted of the disgusting orc-like being Blot; the serial killer with wings, Cutthroat; the hulking shark, Rippersnapper; the thinker with the form of Cerberus, Sinnertwin; and their leader, an insatiably gluttonous two-headed dragon named Hun-Gurrr (yes, all their r's are necessary). Together, they can pool their strength to become the colossal "Combiner" Abominus, notable for being both the most powerful and least intelligent of his class. In "Rise of the Beasts," Scourge is portrayed as a Terrorcon.
The Predacons, meanwhile, are actually quite similar to the Maximals, in that they transform into various recognizable Earth animals (usually those considered to be dangerous predators). Their group was formed after the Decepticons suffered a crushing defeat during the Third Cybertronian War, though they were eventually undone by an interior coup.
Also a group of five, the Predacons are comprised of Divebomb (traditionally a large bird, though he appeared as two different types of aircraft in Bay's "Transformers" and its sequel, "Revenge of the Fallen), Headstrong (a rhinoceros), Rampage (a king crab; not to be confused with the Constructicon bulldozer of the same name that appears in "Revenge of the Fallen"), Razorclaw (their leader, who has been, at various times, a lion, a crab, and a hawk), and Tantrum (a bull). They combine to make the formidable Predaking. Though the Terrorcons and Predacons are largely just Decepticons by other names and shapes, the film series will likely expand upon their lore to make them more unique as they try to build out something resembling a coherent, accessible ongoing story.