Why Pirates Of The Caribbean Felt Like 'Infiltrating The Enemy Camp' To Johnny Depp

Early in his career, Johnny Depp was largely known for his offbeat roles in director Tim Burton's films, including "Edward Scissorhands" and "Ed Wood." As such, it initially seemed like an odd choice for Depp to play Captain Jack Sparrow in 2003's "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," especially since the source material was a Disney theme park ride.

In a 2006 interview with Rolling Stone (via The Johnny Depp Zone), Depp said while he felt a bit strange breaking new ground in his career by doing a family-friendly Disney film, he didn't sign on to star in "Pirates" for the sake of being in what may or may not become a commercial hit.

"I've never been the guy who can predict, 'This f***er's going to go through the roof' or 'This one will take a giant dump.' And up until halfway through round nine, everyone, including Disney, was thinking, 'This is going to be a huge flop,'" Depp admitted.

One thing was for certain: Depp told Rolling Stone that he believed that he never felt compromised during filming, even as the studio was asking him to approve his images on cereal boxes. "It wasn't like selling out to me," Depp said. "It was like I had infiltrated the enemy camp and stuck my flag in, and now it's taken root and you're on the ride, so let's see where it goes.' Friends of mine were going, 'Jesus, man, isn't that a little mortifying?' And I said, 'F**k, no! I think it's great. It's funny to me.'"

And the actor's instincts were right, as Captain Jack is easily among Depp's best movie and TV roles to date.