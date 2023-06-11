Spider-Verse: The Comics To Read For Each Of The Movie's Big Spider-Heroes

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" has expanded the Spider-Verse in significant ways, with many new characters joining Miles Morales' Spider-Man and Gwen Stacy's Spider-Gwen in the critically acclaimed animated film. The second installment of the franchise features hundreds of different Spider-People, with several new heroes being introduced along the way. From Spider-Man: 2099 making his first full appearance after cameoing at the end of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," to the scene-stealing Spider-Punk 2099, and May Parker, audiences met some new intriguing faces.

While viewers won't see the stories of the film version of the characters continue until 2024's "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse," the comics that inspired and served as source material for the most recent film give readers an immediate chance to learn more about its heroes. For those eager to take the plunge into the comics and read the adventures of the new starring web-slingers of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," here's what we'd recommend as some of the best comics to read after watching the film.