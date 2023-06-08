Manifest: Melissa Roxburgh Explains Why Ending With Season 4 'Felt Good'

"Manifest" has come to an end. Netflix released the series' final episode in early June, nearly five years after the show made its premiere on NBC in September 2018. "Manifest" didn't go out without a bang, either. Not only do the series' final episodes see the surviving passengers of Flight 828 all board the same plane again in order to face a final round of divine judgment, but they also manage to save the world. The group suffers some casualties along the way — in specific, 11 of the plane's passengers die during the show's climactic judgment — but the good ultimately outweighs the bad in the series finale of "Manifest."

In response to the show's final episode, "Manifest" fans have been just as willing to share their genuinely emotional reactions to its conclusion as they have been eager to poke fun at some of the series' admittedly absurd plot details. Regardless of what one specific fan's opinion about the "Manifest" finale might be, though, the show's cast members all seem happy with how everything turned out. In an interview with TV Line, "Manifest" star Melissa Roxburgh even explained why she thinks the NBC-turned-Netflix series ended exactly the way it was supposed to.

"I feel good about it. I think everything was supposed to end the way it was," Roxburgh told the outlet. "Things don't always work out the way we thought they'd work out, but sometimes they're better. I think they really did a good job of showing that. Some of it's not what we expected, but some of it's better."