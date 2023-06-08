Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2's New Teaser Poster Hints At A Chilly Sequel

In 2021, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" not only brought one previously dormant Hollywood franchise back to life, but it also took the series away from its central New York City setting. The Jason Reitman-directed film ditched the urban aesthetic of the "Ghostbusters" franchise's previous entries and brought the series' unique brand of supernatural comedy to a small Oklahoma town. In doing so, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" managed to offer longtime fans of the franchise a visual and emotional experience that felt both familiar and unique in often surprising ways.

Now, it looks like Sony's planned sequel to "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is borrowing a trick from its predecessor's playbook. Indeed, while very little is actually known about the sequel right now, the official "Ghostbusters" Twitter account recently tweeted a teaser poster for the film that features a frost-covered version of the franchise's iconic logo. The tweet was sent without a caption, which means the title of the "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" sequel remains a mystery for the time being.

That said, the icy design of the sequel's logo certainly suggests that it'll be the first "Ghostbusters" film set in a snow-covered environment. That detail should, like the Oklahoma setting of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," help the sequel visually stand apart from the franchise's other installments, especially given the fact that it's previously been confirmed that the film will take the franchise back to New York City.