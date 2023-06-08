Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2's New Teaser Poster Hints At A Chilly Sequel
In 2021, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" not only brought one previously dormant Hollywood franchise back to life, but it also took the series away from its central New York City setting. The Jason Reitman-directed film ditched the urban aesthetic of the "Ghostbusters" franchise's previous entries and brought the series' unique brand of supernatural comedy to a small Oklahoma town. In doing so, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" managed to offer longtime fans of the franchise a visual and emotional experience that felt both familiar and unique in often surprising ways.
Now, it looks like Sony's planned sequel to "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is borrowing a trick from its predecessor's playbook. Indeed, while very little is actually known about the sequel right now, the official "Ghostbusters" Twitter account recently tweeted a teaser poster for the film that features a frost-covered version of the franchise's iconic logo. The tweet was sent without a caption, which means the title of the "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" sequel remains a mystery for the time being.
That said, the icy design of the sequel's logo certainly suggests that it'll be the first "Ghostbusters" film set in a snow-covered environment. That detail should, like the Oklahoma setting of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," help the sequel visually stand apart from the franchise's other installments, especially given the fact that it's previously been confirmed that the film will take the franchise back to New York City.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 is set to hit theaters this year
This image is the first major update fans have received about Sony's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" sequel in quite some time. As a matter of fact, even though the film has a set December 20 release date, not even its title has been officially announced. Consequently, all that fans really know is that the film will take place at least partly in New York City and will be directed by Gil Kenan, whose previous directorial credits include "A Boy Called Christmas" and "Monster House." Kenan notably co-wrote the script for 2021's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" alongside Jason Reitman.
Now, Reitman has passed the reigns over to Kenan, who is credited as the sole director of the upcoming "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" sequel, which is based on a script penned by him and Reitman. It has also been confirmed that the forthcoming sequel will feature several returning "Afterlife" stars, including Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, and Carrie Coon. Certain comments from actors like Ernie Hudson have additionally suggested that the sequel may feature appearances from some of the franchise's original stars — namely, Hudson, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, and Annie Potts.
Thankfully, the release of the film's frosty new poster suggests that fans may not have to wait too much longer to find out more concrete details about "Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2." Until then, though, those same fans can take comfort in the fact that they now know the film will, at the very least, be a lot chillier than any of the "Ghostbusters" movies that have come before it.