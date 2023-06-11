Why Tyler James Williams' Reaction To Leaving The Walking Dead Made Him Feel Ashamed

The Hollywood Reporter's 2023 Comedy Actor Roundtable reunited Tyler James Williams and Steven Yeun, who had previously worked together on the AMC zombie apocalypse drama "The Walking Dead." During the roundtable, Williams spoke about his last day on the show and how he didn't want to leave, a feeling he was ashamed of. "As an actor, you go from project to project, and it's just part of the world, so you should be used to just working with people, detaching, and all of that," he said.

Williams added that it was difficult to let go of that emotion on his last day of shooting — but that that turned out to be a blessing in disguise since it informed his character's emotional state in his last moments, which were spent pleading with Glenn (Yeun) not to let him go.

Once the scene was over, however, the actor gave in to his emotions. "You're in this moment, and everything that you've been feeling all day, you then realize, that was the point," he said. "The point was to get you right there to that time and not judge it and just let it be what it is."