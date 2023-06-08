Deadliest Catch's Elliott Neese Dreamed Of Being Captain Since He Was A Toddler

Since 2005, Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" has chronicled the lives of the men and women who fish for crab in the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska.

One of the fishermen the show has featured is Elliott Neese, who captained the Ramblin' Rose and F/V Saga on five seasons of "Deadliest Catch" before leaving to enter a drug addiction treatment program.

Neese completed his rehab program and returned to Alaska to captain another non-"Deadliest Catch" fishing boat, but in December of 2021, he pled guilty to dealing narcotics on the Kenai Peninsula and was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for those charges. Neese's personal and legal struggles aside, his passion for crab fishing and his love for the sea comes through clearly on screen, and Neese shared with The Blast Zone just where that deeply-held love came from.

In the interview, Neese shared how his connection to crabbing reached all the way back to childhood and spoke of his family's ties to the profession. "My dad was a crab fisherman," Neese said. "The first time I was on a crab boat was when I was 2 years old. I fell in love with crabbing and wanted to own a crab boat."