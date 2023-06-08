Twitter Isn't Holding Back On Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts

For nearly as long as Transformers have occupied toy aisles around the world, they've called cinemas their second home. From the 1986 animated feature titled "The Transformers: The Movie" to director Michael Bay's live-action films from the 2000s into the 2010s, generations have flocked to theaters to watch the honorable Autobots and the villainous Decepticons do battle in space, on Earth, and everywhere in-between. After some years away from the big screen, the robots in disguise are back for the action-packed adventure "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" courtesy of director Steven Caple Jr. and Paramount Pictures.

Influenced by the "Transformers: Beast Wars" saga, "Rise of the Beasts" puts the Autobots in the middle of a battle like no other. The dangerous Unicron (Colman Domingo)-serving Terrorcons have arrived on Earth seeking a powerful artifact known as the Transwarp Key. To keep it out of their hands, the Autobots have to join forces with an animalistic faction known as the Maximals as well as a handful of human companions who are swept up in the raging conflict. While that sounds like an entertaining enough blockbuster plot on paper, what's it like in reality?

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" has kicked off its theatrical run, and those who've already gone to check it out have some strong opinions on what the film has to offer.