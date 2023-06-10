Whatever Happened To The Quizmaster From Sabrina The Teenage Witch?

Long before Archie Andrews waxed poetic about the epic highs and lows of high school football on "Riverdale," Archie Comics made its first foray into live-action television with "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." Based on the Archie Comics character created in 1962, the series starred Melissa Joan Hart as the titular witch and aired from 1996 to 2003.

In Season 2, Alimi Ballard joined the cast of "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" as Albert the Quizmaster, a witch who routinely pops up to train Sabrina for her witch's license exam. "'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' [was a] show that really changed where you sit in the industry," Ballard said in an episode of Theater Corner, "because it's one of those shows that's perennial. People remember that show."

Ballard admitted that fans still recognize him from "Sabrina," calling it "a sweet thing that you share with people," but he's become known for several roles across film and television. In 1998, Ballard appeared in "Deep Impact," and he's known for playing Fusco in "Fast Five." Since the late '90s, Ballard has also secured a number of recurring roles on TV.