Why Joe Cruz From Chicago Fire Looks So Familiar
The main roster for "Chicago Fire" has featured some fascinating characters over the years. Among the many personas that occupy Firehouse 51, it's really no secret that Joe Cruz, played by Joe Minoso, is a favorite amongst fans and is an arguable contender for the show's most popular character.
Viewers have witnessed Joe Cruz's intriguing journey since the pilot episode aired on October 10, 2012, and since then, the fan favorite has been through quite a roller coaster ride while serving the people of Chicago. After growing up in the crime-ridden area of Humboldt Park, Cruz was able to rise above that lifestyle to fight fires, while also having to put out a few proverbial ones in his personal life. From his struggles with his brother's bad choices and losing his driver position on Truck 81 to marrying Chloe Allen (Kristen Gutoskie) and having a child, there is no denying the character has been through a number of ups and downs. Still, Cruz has managed to remain dedicated to saving the lives of Chicago's citizens.
After watching Joe Cruz in over 200 episodes of "Chicago Fire," with a number of appearances on "Chicago P.D." and "Chicago Med," some fans might be wondering why they get a slight inkling of deja vu when the character enters the frame. It probably has to do with the fact that the actor who plays the "One Chicago" persona, Joe Minoso, has appeared in several other worthwhile projects. Here's why Joe Minoso looks so familiar.
Joe Minoso made his acting debut on the series Prison Break
Joe Minoso revealed in a radio interview with WGN that he decided to get involved in acting at age 14 after a girlfriend gave him a peek behind the curtain of a high school play. After seeing what really went on behind the scenes, Minoso knew that was the world he wanted to excel in, and tried out for a role in the school's take on "Dracula." It didn't take long for the up-and-coming actor to start landing substantial parts in noteworthy endeavors.
The actor's first mainstream gig in a big TV show came on the series "Prison Break" in 2005. In the entry "English, Fitz, or Percy," Veronica Donovan (Robin Tunney) and Nick Savrinn (Frank Grillo) are trying to help Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) get exonerated and attempt to find new evidence in the tape with the footage of the murder he was convicted of committing. Minoso plays Chaz Fink, a video expert who discovers that the tape isn't as authentic as it seems and that the gunshot sound was recorded elsewhere, forcing the pair to get the original for him to testify.
In 2009, Minoso landed the part of Dennis on the A&E Network series, "The Beast." That year, he also participated in the short film "October Sunrise" as the Real Yelbruton. The actor wasted no time lending his rising skills to some talent-heavy projects, setting the stage for the next stop on his path to "One Chicago."
The actor has several crime drama credits on his rap sheet
In 2010, the actor made the jump to full-length features with the role of Jose in the indie film "Polish Bar," which follows a Jewish man named Reuben (Vincent Piazza) — an aspiring DJ and Jewelry shop employee who works for Polish gangsters.
The next year, Joe Minoso added several impressive credits from the well-received genre to his resume. His initial run in a fictional setting of Chicago wasn't anything from "One Chicago," but rather for the role of Task Force Officer Sanchez in the short-lived series, "The Chicago Code." In 2011, Minoso also appeared in "Shameless" for one episode, playing Hector Aquilar. He also appeared in another motion picture called "The Return of Joe Rich," where he played the role of Bernard.
Minoso next landed arguably his most prominent role that year as Moco Ruiz in the Chicago-set Starz series, "Boss." Appearing in four episodes alongside series star Kelsey Grammer, Minoso's character loses both his ears after mishandling the news regarding Indigenous paintings being discovered at a construction site, halting a major development project.
He has shown promise when flexing his comedy and drama skills
In 2013, Joe Minoso landed a small part in a major motion picture, starring as a Metropolis police officer in "Man of Steel." After Minoso's minor appearance in the "Snyderverse," the actor decided to tug at his funny bone with a turn in a comedy series. In 2016, Minoso appeared in an episode of the show "Boyband," which is described as "Spinal Tap meets One Direction." Minoso played the role of D'Angelo Demarcus in the Season 2 entry, "8x10 Glossy."
He also tested his serious drama skills in two short films. First up was 2016's "Hidden Tears: Tanya," which was directed by fellow "Chicago Fire" cast member, Monica Raymund. His next short film appearance was in 2018's "Alonso, the Dream and the Call," where Minoso plays the titular character, who struggles to find employment and health care after emigrating to the US.
In 2019, Deadline reported that Minoso would be joining the ranks of the Epix comedy-drama series "Get Shorty," in a recurring role opposite the show's stars, Chris O'Dowd and Ray Romano. The "Chicago Fire" actor played the part of Hector, a compelling Capotilla gang leader who oversees all criminal acts conspiring within the city of Angels in two entries of the final season.
While Joe Minoso is known for the legacy he has left behind in the "One Chicago" Universe, fans can see that the actor has demonstrated his talent in several recognizable endeavors over time.