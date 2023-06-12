Why Joe Cruz From Chicago Fire Looks So Familiar

The main roster for "Chicago Fire" has featured some fascinating characters over the years. Among the many personas that occupy Firehouse 51, it's really no secret that Joe Cruz, played by Joe Minoso, is a favorite amongst fans and is an arguable contender for the show's most popular character.

Viewers have witnessed Joe Cruz's intriguing journey since the pilot episode aired on October 10, 2012, and since then, the fan favorite has been through quite a roller coaster ride while serving the people of Chicago. After growing up in the crime-ridden area of Humboldt Park, Cruz was able to rise above that lifestyle to fight fires, while also having to put out a few proverbial ones in his personal life. From his struggles with his brother's bad choices and losing his driver position on Truck 81 to marrying Chloe Allen (Kristen Gutoskie) and having a child, there is no denying the character has been through a number of ups and downs. Still, Cruz has managed to remain dedicated to saving the lives of Chicago's citizens.

After watching Joe Cruz in over 200 episodes of "Chicago Fire," with a number of appearances on "Chicago P.D." and "Chicago Med," some fans might be wondering why they get a slight inkling of deja vu when the character enters the frame. It probably has to do with the fact that the actor who plays the "One Chicago" persona, Joe Minoso, has appeared in several other worthwhile projects. Here's why Joe Minoso looks so familiar.