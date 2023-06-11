Ted Lasso: Who Is Ms. Kakes - And Why Does She Look So Familiar?

The final season of the smash Apple TV+ hit "Ted Lasso" has come and gone. And though the last run of episodes didn't entirely satisfy some of the series' most devoted fans, the show arguably wrapped exactly as it needed to — like the warm embrace of a dear friend headed off into the unknown. There were, of course, lots of ups and downs en route to that embrace, with Ted (Jason Sudekis) and his Richmond FC pals running the gamut of emotions in their unexpected charge toward Premier League dominance.

That charge, naturally, involved one final showdown against West Ham United FC, owned by former Richmond FC big boss Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head). Fans will no doubt recall that Mannion lost the team in his divorce from Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham). Given the history, Mannion was testy, to say the least, when West Ham began to lose control of the match. But on top of losing the big game, his personal life was also once again imploding as his philandering ways were set to end his marriage to Bex (Keeley Hazell).

As for the object of Rupert's indiscretion, it was none other than his assistant, known to "Ted Lasso" fans as Ms. Kakes. That character was portrayed by a young actor named Rosie Lou, who is only just beginning to dip her toe into the small screen arena. Here's where you might've seen her before.