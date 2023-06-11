Ted Lasso: Who Is Ms. Kakes - And Why Does She Look So Familiar?
The final season of the smash Apple TV+ hit "Ted Lasso" has come and gone. And though the last run of episodes didn't entirely satisfy some of the series' most devoted fans, the show arguably wrapped exactly as it needed to — like the warm embrace of a dear friend headed off into the unknown. There were, of course, lots of ups and downs en route to that embrace, with Ted (Jason Sudekis) and his Richmond FC pals running the gamut of emotions in their unexpected charge toward Premier League dominance.
That charge, naturally, involved one final showdown against West Ham United FC, owned by former Richmond FC big boss Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head). Fans will no doubt recall that Mannion lost the team in his divorce from Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham). Given the history, Mannion was testy, to say the least, when West Ham began to lose control of the match. But on top of losing the big game, his personal life was also once again imploding as his philandering ways were set to end his marriage to Bex (Keeley Hazell).
As for the object of Rupert's indiscretion, it was none other than his assistant, known to "Ted Lasso" fans as Ms. Kakes. That character was portrayed by a young actor named Rosie Lou, who is only just beginning to dip her toe into the small screen arena. Here's where you might've seen her before.
Rosie Lou's burgeoning screen career is sure to get a boost after that Ted Lasso arc
As it is, "Ted Lasso" is one of only three credits Rosie Lou currently has listed on her IMDb page. The role of Ms. Kakes is undoubtedly the biggest role among them, with Lou logging five final season episodes on the celebrated comedy. And with any luck, it'll serve as a major career boost for the talented young actor.
Lou's prior screen credits likely helped land her on the radar of the presumably British "Ted Lasso" casting team, as the London native appeared in a pair of English comedies before booking her gig on the streaming hit. She earned her first screen credit in 2022, turning up in a single episode of the critically adored Max Original comedy, "Starstruck." Lou's lone appearance came in Season 2 and found her portraying Danielle, a posh young British actor who — to the chagrin of Matafeo's Jessie — cannot stop from pawing at movie star Tom Kapoor (Nikes Patel).
It's a brief moment, but Lou lays the woman's nauseatingly entitled persona on thick enough to ensure Danielle would not soon be forgotten. She did the same with a similarly spare appearance in Sky Max's "Funny Woman." That '60s set, Gemma Arterton-fronted drama is, sadly, not available to stream, rent, or buy in the United States. But if you find yourself somewhere it's playing, you can see Rosie Lou donning period gear in its fifth episode.