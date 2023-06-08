The Neon Demon's Gruesome Opening Scene Nearly Blinded Elle Fanning

"The Neon Demon," the 2016 arthouse shocker directed by Nicolas Winding Refn, is pretty easy on the eyes, visually speaking. But in a recent discussion between "Neon Demon" star Elle Fanning and Jenna Ortega for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, Fanning revealed that wasn't the case for her, and that she very nearly lost her eyesight during a particularly grueling sequence.

"There's an opening shot in the movie and I'm playing dead," Fanning recalled. "I have contacts so I've never lost a staring contest ever. Something about the contacts holds the moisture in my eye." What happened next, though, was a gruesome mishap that almost sounds like something Refn himself would put in one of his movies, but thankfully Fanning escaped the ordeal without any lasting damage.

The "Neon Demon" star shared that during filming on the opening sequence she kept her eyes open for 11 minutes, and the bright lights caused her contact lenses to melt on her eyes.