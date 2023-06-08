Law & Order: SVU - Who Killed Layla Briggs?

Both Frederick Tucker and Frank Martin worked alongside Layla Briggs at Martin Global Fund Incorporated, and besides their dalliances, Tucker and Martin were also part of a vast money laundering scheme involving diamonds and embezzled money. In addition, there are other women that Tucker and Martin have abused in the past, which begins to paint a powerful image of who the SVU detectives are dealing with. However, as Tucker and Martin grow concerned that the SVU team are getting close to figuring out their illicit activities and involvement in Briggs' death, they make the decision to kill David Kelp (Christopher McCann), who is the boyfriend of Angela Torres (Lourdes Benedicto) as both Angela and Kelp are connected to the diamond scheme.

Kelp was important to Martin and Tucker because Kelp ran a charity program involving diamonds, and he was an integral part of the conspiracy — this means that both Angela and Kelp were very much aware of what Tucker and Martin were up to. The motivation for this crime is that Martin believes that Angela, who goes by Sho Ling-Fu, has turned on them and blown the cover on their scam even though she hasn't when she is spotted talking to the SVU detectives.

However, Kelp's death causes Angela to offer testimony for a plea deal, and after some fine detective work and interrogation, both Tucker and Martin are found guilty of their crimes, which include not only the death of Briggs but Kelp as well. The two are sentenced to death.

