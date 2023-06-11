Why Stacy Marks From Power Book IV: Force Looks So Familiar

Season 2 of "Power Book IV: Force" builds on the first installment of the series in some interesting ways, with lead Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) now embarking on a violent quest for revenge after losing a certain character he holds very dear. Behind-the-scenes, the show also iterates on its cast for Season 2, with former guest character Assistant US Attorney Stacy Marks (Miriam A. Hyman) moving onto the main cast. In Season 1, Stacy begins to suspect that Tommy is responsible for some brutal mob murders in Chicago, and she only gets closer to unveiling the truth in the show's sophomore outing.

If viewers have been fans of certain popular TV shows from the past two decades, then there's a solid chance they may find Hyman to look quite familiar. That's because the actor has a history of guest starring on some of the biggest properties out there. Even early on in her career, she made guest appearances on shows like "The Wire" and "30 Rock" under a different stage name. As time went on, that already-impressive list of credits would only continue to grow.