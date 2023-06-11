Why Stacy Marks From Power Book IV: Force Looks So Familiar
Season 2 of "Power Book IV: Force" builds on the first installment of the series in some interesting ways, with lead Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) now embarking on a violent quest for revenge after losing a certain character he holds very dear. Behind-the-scenes, the show also iterates on its cast for Season 2, with former guest character Assistant US Attorney Stacy Marks (Miriam A. Hyman) moving onto the main cast. In Season 1, Stacy begins to suspect that Tommy is responsible for some brutal mob murders in Chicago, and she only gets closer to unveiling the truth in the show's sophomore outing.
If viewers have been fans of certain popular TV shows from the past two decades, then there's a solid chance they may find Hyman to look quite familiar. That's because the actor has a history of guest starring on some of the biggest properties out there. Even early on in her career, she made guest appearances on shows like "The Wire" and "30 Rock" under a different stage name. As time went on, that already-impressive list of credits would only continue to grow.
Blue Bloods (2015) and a ton of other procedurals
Name any big modern-day procedural that has been running for at least 10 years. Whatever your answer is, Miriam A. Hyman has probably been on it. Her impressive streak began in 2005, when she guest starred on Season 16, Episode 6 of "Law & Order" as a medical assistant. Later down the line, she would appear on Season 15, Episode 6 of "Grey's Anatomy" as the mother of a young patient with cancer. After that, she hopped onto Season 16, Episode 9 of "NCIS" and Season 1, Episode 11 of "The Rookie" respectively. That's already a lot of big appearances, but those aren't even Hyman's most notable role on a procedural.
Between Seasons 6 through 8 of the mega-popular CBS series "Blue Bloods," Hyman repeatedly guest starred on the series as resident medical examiner Emile Cooper. She proves to be a huge help to the Reagan family of police officers on several occasions. Despite her prominent role for this era of "Blue Bloods," Hyman exited the series after a final appearance in 2017, and Cooper has seldom been mentioned on the show since.
The Laundromat (2019) and other big Netflix productions
Miriam A. Hyman's massive list of guest appearances isn't just limited to iconic procedurals. The actor has also been a part of quite a few of Netflix's best original series from throughout the streaming service's past decade or so. In 2017, she kicked things off with an appearance on the Aziz Ansari vehicle "Master of None." That same year, she also guest starred on "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" as a church pastor. Later on, she would jump into episodes of "Orange Is the New Black" and the beloved yet short-lived series "The OA."
Beyond those credits, Hyman has also appeared in one of Netflix's notable feature-film efforts from recent years. Specifically, she joined actors like Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman for the cast of 2019's "The Laundromat," a comedic take on the historic Panama Papers controversy by director Steven Soderbergh. In the movie, Hyman plays Edith Boncamper, the wife of Jeffrey Wright's character Malchus. Things go sour for the pair when Edith learns that Malchus secretly has another family — and another wife. Yikes.
The Chi (2020)
While Miriam A. Hyman has spent well over a decade appearing in some of the biggest TV productions of the modern day, it actually wouldn't be until 2020 that she would land her first long-term recurring role on a series. 2020 would see the actor join one of the best Showtime series of all time: Lena Waithe's "The Chi." Starting with Season 3, Hyman appears as the loving partner of fellow recurring character Nina Williams (Tyla Abercrumbie), who works hard to build a relationship with her kids Kevin (Alex Hibbert) and Kiesha (Birgundi Baker). She's been a regular presence on the show since then.
In an interview with Parade, Hyman spoke about how she was drawn to the role because of how unique it was. "When I first learned about Dre, I said, 'Wow!'" she explained. "Dre seems like a character who is underrepresented in Hollywood and certainly not somebody who I see on a regular basis. I was really excited about the quality of the material which seemed really gripping. I fell in love with who she is."