The Ending Of Dave Season 3 Explained

Everyone thinks they can rap, but not everyone thinks that they make a multi-million dollar career off the back of it. In 2020, "Dave" came along to take this self-delusion to the next level, and quickly became a hit with its viewers. Focusing on a self-centered twentysomething who is convinced that he is the next greatest rapper of all time, the series follows Dave's (Dave Burd) journey to try and convince everyone around him of his own thinking.

Often reflecting the privilege and opportunity that comes with Dave's social standing, the FX series is just as much of a critique of the industry as it is a character-led comedy. In fact, "Dave" can be such a genuine look at what's going on in the music industry that life has started to imitate art, with Burd even making music to coincide with the show itself.

Season 3 kicks things up a notch, with Dave — who is also known by his rap persona of Lil Dicky — finally trying to reach the level of success he always knew he had in him. Guest stars come in thick and fast, including Usher, Rick Ross, Demi Lovato, and Megan Fox throughout the first nine episodes of the series. In the Season 3 finale, Dave finds himself at the ultimate crossroads, needing to decide whether his professional ambitions are actually worth it. In case you missed it, here's everything you need to know about the ending of Dave Season 3. Spoilers ahead.