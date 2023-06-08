Transformers: Anthony Ramos Brings His Family History Into Rise Of The Beasts
In addition to depicting the epic effort to save Earth from the threat of the planet-devouring Unicron (Colman Domingo), "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is also a period piece set in the year 1994. Placing a film almost 30 years in the past requires a bit of personal detail to make it convincing, and according to star Anthony Ramos, some of that detail comes from his own personal history.
During a Geek Culture interview with some of the stars of "Rise of the Beasts," Ramos was asked how much of himself was put into his character of Noah, both being from Brooklyn. "I put a lot of myself into it," Ramos answered." And during a production discussion on which New York bridge to shoot a certain sequence on, Ramos's input came from his own childhood: "I was like 'y'all shoot on the Williamsburg Bridge,' because that was the bridge that I used to go over."
And as it turns out, usage of the Williamsburg Bridge isn't the only thing that Ramos and Noah share with one another.
Noah's 'home team' catchphrase and his secret handshake were both inspired by Ramos
In another interview to promote "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," this one with CBS Mornings, Anthony Ramos shared more details from his own life that ended up in the character of Noah. "Me and my brother, we text ['home team'] to each other all the time," Ramos shared, just like Noah and his own little brother Kris (Dean Scott Vazquez) in the movie. And the actor revealed that the secret handshake between Noah and his little brother also comes from a gesture that Ramos's father would use, usually in conjunction with the "home team" phrase.
Even in a special effects bonanza packed with new Transformers like "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," personal details like the ones above can make a story feel more true to life. And if some of Noah's interactions with his brother feel particularly convincing, now you know why. Unfortunately, Ramos probably didn't grow up with any robot friends from the planet Cybertron to draw upon as well, but that's where the art of acting comes in.
"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is in theaters now.