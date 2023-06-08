Transformers: Anthony Ramos Brings His Family History Into Rise Of The Beasts

In addition to depicting the epic effort to save Earth from the threat of the planet-devouring Unicron (Colman Domingo), "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is also a period piece set in the year 1994. Placing a film almost 30 years in the past requires a bit of personal detail to make it convincing, and according to star Anthony Ramos, some of that detail comes from his own personal history.

During a Geek Culture interview with some of the stars of "Rise of the Beasts," Ramos was asked how much of himself was put into his character of Noah, both being from Brooklyn. "I put a lot of myself into it," Ramos answered." And during a production discussion on which New York bridge to shoot a certain sequence on, Ramos's input came from his own childhood: "I was like 'y'all shoot on the Williamsburg Bridge,' because that was the bridge that I used to go over."

And as it turns out, usage of the Williamsburg Bridge isn't the only thing that Ramos and Noah share with one another.