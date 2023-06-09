The Blackening: How Dewayne Perkins' Improv Background Shaped The Film - Exclusive

Dewayne Perkins said there was "quite a bit" of improv, explaining, "There was a clear foundation from the script. Everybody respected what Tracy [Oliver and I] wrote, but there was also an openness to explore what else can come from it. The actors were always empowered to bring whatever they wanted to bring. Tim [Story] was very conscious of getting a clean version of the script and then being like, 'Okay, now you could play a little bit more.'"

"That play brought a lot to the film," Perkins continued. "There's so many moments that I know for sure that I did not write, but it brings so much to the film and allows people to embody their characters in a way that doesn't feel contained. A lot of us do come from improv, sketch, standup. There are a lot of creative people that were a part of this cast, so giving them that freedom to give specificity in life to their characters was essential to what ended up on screen."

Elsewhere in the interview, Perkins said that the character he plays in the film (also named Dewayne) is mostly based on his own personality. Jay Pharoah also said his character, Shawn, is a lot like himself, except "a little more adventurous." It seems improv was a tool to allow the whole cast to "embody" their roles in a way that preserved much of their own creative identities.

"The Blackening" opens in theaters on June 16.