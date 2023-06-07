The Blackening's Dewayne Perkins And Jay Pharoah Play Heightened Versions Of Themselves - Exclusive Interview

My first question is for Dewayne, who plays a character who's also named Dewayne in a film that he co-wrote. How much of this character is based on yourself?

Dewayne Perkins: Most of it. It's a heightened version of myself. I wanted to create a role that showcased me, but in an environment I've never been in. But it was very intentional to keep my same name, to push [that] this is a variation of me — because if I got a chance to write for myself, this is what it would be.

How did you go about expanding the concept from the original short film?

Perkins: We wanted to write and create the film around the original short. The biggest task was expanding the characters into real, authentic, depth-of-field characters so that the plot was grounded while still focusing on the horror and then being able to incorporate the comedy. That was the biggest task — learning who these people were outside of the short and giving them life.

Jay, what was your reaction when first reading the script?

Jay Pharoah: I thought the concept was innovative. It was funny. Nothing felt spurious. Everything felt super genuine.

Perkins: Spurious?

Pharoah: You like that?

Perkins: Yeah. That's a good word.

Pharoah: Dude, you've seen the movie. When you have fun and you have horror in the same vein, and when it melds perfectly, you've got a recipe for success. I'm excited. I'm excited for the people that wrote the film. I'm excited for Dewayne. I'm excited for Tracy [Oliver] because I know that they'll get other opportunities to furthermore cement themselves and put more hits out there. This is definitely one of them.

I was blessed to be a part of it. Tim Story's directing — amazing. I knew Sinqua [Walls, who plays Nnamdi]; we had a relationship before. He actually hit me up about the movie. I read it, and we're here, man. I thought it was great.