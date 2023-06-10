The Ending Of Chained Explained

Mostly overlooked when it was first released in 2012, "Chained" is a blend of psychological thriller that borders on horror starring Vincent D'Onofrio, Eamon Farren, and Jake Weber. Directed by Jennifer Lynch — daughter of "Twin Peaks" creator and auteur filmmaker David Lynch — the film is the sickening story of a serial rapist and murderer who grooms a young captive boy to become his successor.

D'Onofrio plays Bob, a slow-witted but brutally vicious madman who has been kidnapping and slaughtering women. His newest target is wife and mother Sarah (Julia Ormond) and her young son Tim (played by Evan Bird in the first act). After Sarah is discarded, Bob decides to keep Tim as his personal servant, so he grows up in captivity, under the thumb of a dangerous killer. A decade later, when he's given the unexpected chance to finally escape his tormenter, Tim (Farren) discovers that putting an end to his nightmare isn't as easy as it seems.

With some complex story elements and a blood-curdling climax — not to mention a jaw-dropping plot twist — "Chained" may need a little explanation to be fully understood. Be warned: the film is not for the faint of heart.

This article discusses violence, sexual assault, incest, and other topics that may be sensitive to some readers.